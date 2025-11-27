Tom Bodrovics

Gary Savage: Bigger Moves and Profits for Gold Coming in 2026
Tom Bodrovics welcomes Gary Savage, a retired entrepreneur, investor, and president of Smart Money Tracker Premium, to discuss the current state of the…
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
44:31
Matthew Piepenburg: Dishonesty Behind Power - Complex Markets are Set to Crash
Tom welcomes Matthew Piepenburg, a partner at Von Greyerz Gold Switzerland and author of “Gold Matters” and “Rigged to Fail,” to discuss the…
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
 and 
Matthew Piepenburg
1:06:37
Danielle DiMartino Booth: The Fed Can't Fight the Coming Market Crash
Tom Bodrovics welcomes Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist for QI Research, to discuss the latest economic developments and the Federal…
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
 and 
Danielle DiMartino Booth
24:46
Graham Summers: Will the US Revalue Gold in 2026?
Tom welcomes Graham Summers, President and Chief Market Strategist for Phoenix Capital Research, to discuss the potential for a revaluation of gold by…
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
 and 
The Macro King
1:01:40
Keith Weiner: Popping The AI Bubble - The Cost Of Circular Profits
Tom Bodrovics welcomes Keith Weiner, President of the Gold Standard Institute and CEO of Monetary Metals, to the show.
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
48:06
Miles Harris: The Coming Stablecoin Supernova and Gold's Role in the Chaos
Tom Bodrovics interviews Miles Harris, creator of the Macro Vigilance & Economic History YouTube channel, to discuss the increasing digitalization of…
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
 and 
Miles Harris
57:59
Tom's European Invasion: A Competent Man's Guide to Accidentally Conquering the Continent
What started as a friendly visit to Poland quickly escalated into a full-scale reconnaissance mission across Central Europe, as our intrepid podcaster…
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
24:29
Simon Hunt: Governments & Central Banks Will Pour Everything Into Saving The System
Tom Bodrovics welcomes Simon Hunt, a consultant on the global economy, to discuss the future of the world economy and copper demand over the next eight…
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
53:19
The Silver Roundtable
This Silver Roundtable focuses on the current state and future prospects of the precious metal, featuring insights from David Morgan, Bob Coleman, Vince…
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
1:18:14
Alasdair Macleod: Geopolitical Moves - The True Gold Reserves of China, Russia, and the USA
Tom welcomes Alasdair Macleod, Head of Research for GoldMoney and author of the Macleod Finance Substack to discuss the current state of the financial…
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
 and 
Alasdair Macleod
1:00:32
Don Durrett: We Will Have a Monetary Reset Before We Get to $10,000 Gold
Tom Bodrovics welcomes Don Durrett, author, investor, and founder of Goldstockdata.com, to discuss the current economic landscape and the future of gold…
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
 and 
Don Durrett
1:37:57
The Hidden Power of Struggle & Mastering Reinvention with Parallel Mike
Parallel Mike, an organic farmer and creator of Parallel Systems, shares his journey and insights with Tom Bodrovics on the Competent Man podcast.
  
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
 and 
Parallel Mike
1:17:28
