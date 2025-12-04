Aaron Day: The Rise of Technocracy and Debt Enslavement

Tom Bodrovics welcomes Aaron Day, a prominent entrepreneur and advocate for financial freedom, to discuss the implications of stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on the U.S. financial system. Day argues that the recent legislative actions, such as the Stablecoin Transparency Act, are paving the way for increased financial surveillance and control, effectively creating a “backdoor CBDC.” He explains that while stablecoins like Tether and USDC were initially popular for their efficiency in cross-border transactions, the new regulations force these stablecoins to be backed by U.S. treasuries, thereby increasing the government’s control over digital transactions.



Day also highlights the broader implications of technocracy, a movement that aims to replace democratic decision-making with technocratic control. He cites examples of influential figures like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, who are pushing for a system where scientists and engineers make decisions for the public. This technocratic agenda includes the use of energy credits as a form of currency and the implementation of AI-driven systems to manage resources and control behavior. Day warns that this shift towards technocracy is happening rapidly and with little resistance, leading to a potential loss of individual freedoms.



The conversation also touches on the evolution of Bitcoin, which Day argues has been hijacked by nefarious actors to serve as a tool for central control rather than a decentralized currency. He discusses the role of figures like Jeffrey Epstein in funding Bitcoin developers and the subsequent manipulation of the currency’s development to serve centralized interests. Day emphasizes the importance of understanding the true history of Bitcoin and the ongoing efforts to control and surveil digital transactions.



Day concludes by advocating for individual empowerment and the creation of parallel systems that operate outside of the current technocratic framework. He encourages listeners to opt out of centralized systems, invest in their own education and skills, and build alternative healthcare and financial marketplaces. Ultimately, Day’s message is one of hope and agency, urging individuals to take control of their lives and resist the encroachment of technocratic control.



With nearly three decades in e-commerce, healthcare, blockchain/cryptocurrency, AI, and clean technology, Aaron is a serial entrepreneur and pioneer in NFTs since 2018—highlighted by his 2019 breakthrough in tokenized silver.



His political activism ignited in 2008 when regulations crippled his healthcare venture. As a Brownstone Institute Fellow, he advocates for liberty via think tanks, the Crony Awards, and leadership in the Free State Project and Republican Liberty Caucus—bridging business innovation with policy reform.



At 48, Aaron balances his trailblazing career with family life as a father of four and grandfather. His studies at the Indiana Academy, Duke University, and Harvard Extension School were eclipsed by his drive to innovate and lead.



