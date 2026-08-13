Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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Adam Hamilton: This Shift in Fed Policy Could Unleash Gold's True Potential

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
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Hey everyone,

I just wrapped up an insightful conversation with Adam Hamilton, the founder of Zeal LLC, and I couldn’t wait to share some of the highlights with you. Adam’s deep dives into market trends, especially regarding gold, always leave me with a fresh perspective, and this episode was no exception.

We kicked things off by discussing the recent bre…

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