Adrian Day: The Next Leg of the Gold Market Will be Explosive in the Miners

Recorded on: March 17, 2026



Adrian Day, CEO of Adrian Day Asset Management and Manager of EuroPacific Gold Fund, shares his insights on the mining industry and gold market during this episode with your host Tom Bodrovics. Day recently attended the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference, noting an initial positive sentiment among investors, particularly junior companies, although this declined as gold did not respond as expected to geopolitical events like the bombing in Iran. Day explains that gold tends to move ahead of such events but then drops in the immediate aftermath due to various factors, including the strength of the U.S. dollar and interest rates.





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Day expresses a bullish outlook on gold for the next six to twelve months, citing persistent inflation, fiscal deficits, and central bank policies as driving factors. He also highlights the significant buying of gold by central banks and Tether, a stablecoin organization, which is price-agnostic and buys gold to back its stablecoin. Day notes that individual investors in the U.S. are largely absent from the gold market, and institutional capital has not yet significantly driven the market.



Adrian discusses the U.S. stock market's complacency and the role of 401(k) plans in maintaining a steady flow of money into the market. He also touches on the disconnect between global and regional gold and oil prices, attributing this to liquidity crunches and regional supply issues. Regarding the broader commodity market, Day sees value in other commodities like copper, oil, and agricultural products, which have lagged behind gold and silver. He also notes that foreign markets are likely to outperform the U.S. market in the coming years, with good valuations in the UK, Hong Kong, and Brazil. Day predicts a stagnationary environment for commodities, with gold and oil potentially being top performers. He also discusses the Fed's likely response to current economic conditions, expecting rate cuts but not as dramatic as some anticipate, and a continuation of quantitative easing.



Looking ahead, Day believes the gold market will remain strong and that the U.S. will lose its dominant reserve currency status within the next decade, transitioning into a bipolar world with different spheres of influence.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:19 - PDAC Conference Sentiment

00:02:07 - Gold Geopolitical Reactions

00:07:36 - Market Complacency?

00:11:36 - Price Dislocations Insights

00:13:27 - Bullish Gold Drivers

00:19:53 - US Policy Skepticism

00:23:13 - Mining M&A Trends

00:28:32 - Expanding Profit Margins

00:34:14 - Silver Market Outlook

00:38:00 - Value in Commodities

00:43:05 - Stagflationary Environment

00:48:13 - Fed Policy Expectations

00:56:22 - Future Global Shifts

00:59:50 - Concluding Thoughts



Guest Links:

Website: https://adrianday.com/



Adrian Day is considered a pioneer in promoting the benefits of global investing in the United Kingdom. A native of London, after graduating with honors from the London School of Economics, Mr. Day spent many years as a financial investment writer, where he gained a large following for his expertise in searching out unusual investment opportunities around the world.



He has also authored two books on the subject of global investing: International Investment Opportunities: How and Where to Invest Overseas Successfully and Investing Without Borders. His latest book, widely praised by readers, is Investing in Resources: How to Profit from the Outsized Potential and Avoid the Risks (Wiley, 2010). Mr. Day is a recognized authority in both global and resource investing. He is frequently interviewed by the press, domestically and abroad. He is a popular speaker and is frequently invited to lecture at financial conferences and seminars around the world. His pleasures include fine dining, reading (especially history), and the opera.