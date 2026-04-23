Alasdair Macleod: Silver Shortage 🚨Alert🚨China's Export Ban, Hoarding, is Squeezing Inventory

Understanding the Silver Shortage and Economic Pressures

Hey everyone, I hope you’re all doing well. I just wrapped up a fascinating conversation with Alasdair Macleod, the Head of Research for GoldMoney, and I can’t wait to share some insights from our chat in this week’s episode.

We dove deep into the current silver shortage and how China’s recent export ban is squeezing inventory. Alasdair pointed out that the financial stresses in our economy have been piling up, especially as we’ve entered this tumultuous year. He mentioned something that stuck with me: “The only reason that the US, the UK, and other G7 economies were not in recession was because of all the extra credit being pumped into the economy by governments in the form of deficits.” It’s a stark reminder of how fragile our economic situation really is.

As we discussed the growing debt crisis, Alasdair painted a concerning picture. The amount of debt that needs to be rolled over this year is staggering, and it’s clear that we’re in a bit of a debt trap. He explained, “If the US economy is understood to be contracting... then quite clearly, the US is in a debt trap, and the problem with a debt trap is that there is no level of bond yield which will fund the outstanding debt.” It’s a precarious balancing act that could lead to serious consequences if not managed wisely.

We also touched on how the value of commodities, including silver, is being affected. Alasdair highlighted that while the markets try to navigate these challenges, they may be underestimating the long-term implications of energy price disruptions and inflation. As he said, “The way to look at it is actually is the fit currencies that are in trouble, and that’s what’s driving everything.”

If you’re curious about how these economic shifts could impact your investments or your everyday life, I highly recommend tuning in to this episode. Alasdair’s insights are not just thought-provoking but also provide a clearer understanding of the financial landscape we’re navigating today. You can find the episode linked below.

Take care and happy listening!

About the Guest

Alasdair Macleod — Head of Research for GoldMoney & Author of the Macleod Finance Substack

Alasdair Macleod is Head of Research for GoldMoney. He is an educator and advocates for sound money thru demystifying finance and economics. His background includes being a stockbroker, banker, and economist.

Alasdair started his career as a stockbroker in 1970 on the London Stock Exchange. Within nine years, he had risen to become senior partner of his firm.

Subsequently, he held positions at the director level in investment management and worked as a mutual fund manager. Mr. Macleod also worked at a bank in Guernsey as an executive director.

For most of his 40 years in the finance industry, he has been demystifying macro-economic events for his investing clients. The accumulation of this experience has convinced him that unsound monetary policies are the most destructive weapon governments use against the common man. Accordingly, his mission is to educate and inform the public in layman’s terms what governments do with money and how to protect themselves from the consequences.

Website: https://goldmoney.com

X/Twitter: @MacleodFinance

Substack: https://substack.com/@macleodfinance

Research: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/