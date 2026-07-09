Hey everyone,
I just wrapped up an eye-opening conversation with Melody Wright on the latest episode of the Competent Investor, and I can’t wait to share some insights with you.
Melody, a seasoned strategist and writer, has been navigating the complex waters of the housing market for years. We dove deep into the current state of the housing market and the…
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Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics
America’s Affordability Crisis is Building into a Crash in 2026
Jul 09, 2026
∙ Paid
Hey everyone,
Competent Investor
Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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