Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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America’s Affordability Crisis is Building into a Crash in 2026

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
Jul 09, 2026
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Hey everyone,

I just wrapped up an eye-opening conversation with Melody Wright on the latest episode of the Competent Investor, and I can’t wait to share some insights with you.

Melody, a seasoned strategist and writer, has been navigating the complex waters of the housing market for years. We dove deep into the current state of the housing market and the…

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