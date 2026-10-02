Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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Banana Skins & Moon Shots | Waiting for the Bond Market to Capitulate

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
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Hey everyone,

I just wrapped up an eye-opening conversation with Tony Greer on the latest episode of the Competent Investor, and I can’t wait to share some of the insights we discussed. If you’re keeping an eye on the financial markets, you know there’s been a lot of turbulence lately. Tony, a seasoned trader and editor of ‘The Morning Navigator’, has a …

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