Bob Coleman: What Is Holding Back The Silver Market?

Recorded on: March 10, 2026



Bob Coleman, Founder and President of Idaho Armored Vault, discusses the evolution of the gold and silver industry with your host Tom Bodrovics. Over the past five to six years, the industry has shifted from a focus on mining and monetary metals to a more casino-like atmosphere, driven by high-frequency trading and hedge funds. This shift has led to increased volatility and the dominance of paper markets over physical metals. Coleman highlights the role of ETFs like SLV and GLD, which are used for investment, hedging, and speculation, and how options and futures markets influence price movements. He notes that the physical metal remains the bedrock of the industry, but the price action is often driven by derivative strategies rather than physical demand.





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Bob also discusses the impact of high-frequency trading and algorithmic strategies on price movements, citing examples from October 2023 and January 2024. He explains how the dislocation of metal between exchanges and the tightening of borrowing rates can create volatility and affect the ability of market makers to create shares. Coleman raises concerns about the reliability of exchanges like the CME and LME, citing outages and the cancellation of trades, which can create uncertainty and reputational risk. He also discusses the role of margins in stabilizing or destabilizing markets and the potential for illiquidity to drive prices higher.



Coleman advises investors to understand the fundamentals of the market, the market structure, and the risks associated with storing metals. He cautions against relying too heavily on AI and encourages critical thinking and diversification of knowledge sources. Coleman also touches on the potential impact of longer-dated calls on gold and the importance of understanding the strategies behind such trades.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:47 - Industry Changes Overview

00:02:28 - Derivatives Driving Prices

00:03:30 - ETFs and Hedging Strategies

00:05:06 - October vs January Moves

00:06:18 - Physical Market Tightness

00:11:00 - Exchange Inventories Decline

00:14:08 - West vs East Exchanges

00:23:27 - Volatility Impacts Operators

00:29:48 - Future Market Outlook

00:35:50 - Regulatory Crypto Changes

00:40:55 - Government Oil Intervention

00:44:26 - Managing Investor Risks

00:47:10 - Long-term Silver Prospects

00:54:46 - Wrap Up



Guest Links:

X: https://x.com/profitsplusid

Website: https://www.goldsilvervault.com/



Bob Coleman is a Registered Investment Advisor since 1992. In 2001, he founded Profits Plus Capital Management, LLC (RIA) and Dollars and Sense Growth Fund.



Recognizing the necessity for physical metal storage, he founded Idaho Armored Vaults and Gold Silver Vault in 2008. They are a distinguished and respected leader in the precious metals industry specializing in storage, transportation, shipping logistics, and security.



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