In this episode of The Competent Investor, I sat down with Charlie Garcia, founder of R360, bestselling author, and presidential advisor, to unpack the intersection of politics, intelligence, and investing. Charlie's background as a former Air Force intelligence officer and hedge fund manager gives him a unique lens on how information is weaponized in m…
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Charlie Garcia: What a Democratic Congress Means for your Energy Bill
Competent Man Podcast
This isn’t just another podcast—it’s a movement for thinkers, doers, and anyone ready to step up and become the best version of themselves, one skill at a time. Bringing you a wide range of content so come with an open mind and a sense of adventure!This isn’t just another podcast—it’s a movement for thinkers, doers, and anyone ready to step up and become the best version of themselves, one skill at a time. Bringing you a wide range of content so come with an open mind and a sense of adventure!
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