Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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Charlie Garcia: What a Democratic Congress Means for your Energy Bill

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
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In this episode of The Competent Investor, I sat down with Charlie Garcia, founder of R360, bestselling author, and presidential advisor, to unpack the intersection of politics, intelligence, and investing. Charlie's background as a former Air Force intelligence officer and hedge fund manager gives him a unique lens on how information is weaponized in m…

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