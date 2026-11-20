In this episode of The Competent Investor, I sat down with Chase Taylor, Global Macro Strategist and Editor of Pinecone Macro Research, to tackle a question on every investor’s mind: is this the start of the next Great Depression, or just a reset of positioning? Chase didn’t hesitate. “I’m still in the camp of this is not the big one,” he said. “I think…
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Chase Taylor: Is this the Start of The Great Depression or a Reset of Positioning
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Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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