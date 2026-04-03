Chase Taylor: Policy Disasters and Miscalculations - The Options for Ending the War?

Recorded on: March 31, 2026



Chase Taylor, a Global Macro Strategist and Editor at Pinecone Macro, joined Tom Bodrovics to discuss the geopolitical implications of the ongoing war and its impact on global markets. Taylor, has a background in geospatial intelligence and a deep interest in history and geopolitics, emphasizes the importance of asking the right questions rather than seeking immediate answers in the midst of conflict. Taylor highlights the significant delta between public narratives and the reality on the ground, noting that many decision-makers underestimated Iran's capabilities. He discusses the strategic miscalculations by the US and Israel, which have led to a situation where Iran holds considerable leverage, both operationally and economically.





Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

Substack: https://competentmanpod.substack.com/

X: https://x.com/CompetentManPod

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939



Taylor predicts that the US may have to accept unfavorable terms to exit the conflict, given Iran's escalation dominance and economic leverage. They touch on the potential domestic risks in the US from Iran, with Taylor suggesting that while direct military attacks are unlikely, but there could be retaliatory actions against US assets in the region. He also delves into the downstream effects of the conflict, including disruptions in oil and gas supplies, particularly from Qatar, which supplies 20% of the world's LNG. Taylor estimates that it could take up to six months for some LNG facilities to resume operations and up to three years for a full recovery.



The discussion also covers the potential return to coal usage and the acceleration of green energy transitions in response to supply disruptions. Taylor notes that countries heavily invested in renewables, like solar, would be better positioned to weather the storm. He also highlights the potential for increased resource nationalism and the complexities of global interdependencies, using the example of pencil manufacturing complexities to illustrate how interconnected global supply chains are.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:01:13 - Background & War Framework

00:03:07 - Market Pricing War Impacts

00:05:30 - Trump, News Flow & Cycles

00:07:30 - Ceasefire Leverage Dynamics

00:11:20 - US Israel Miscalculation

00:16:50 - US Goals & Saving Face

00:19:30 - Strategic Loss Implications

00:27:12 - Resolution Options Discussion

00:31:25 - Strait Hormuz Scenarios

00:35:04 - Oil & Gas Disruptions

00:40:05 - Secondary Global Risks

00:46:00 - East Vs. West & Energy

00:48:56 - Feds Reaction

00:55:36 - Inflationary Effects

00:57:40 - Sectors to Watch



Guest Links:

Substack: https://pineconemacroresearch.substack.com

X: https://x.com/pineconemacro

Website: https://www.pineconemacro.com

Website: https://bulwarkcapitalmgmt.com

iPencil: https://fee.org/ebooks/i-pencil



Chase Taylor is a macro trader and the global macro strategist and editor at Pinecone Macro Research. He recently became Head of Research at Bullwark Capital Management. Chase launched PMR in 2018, where he provides unique macro insights and analysis in a weekly and monthly research product.



Chase does not come from Wall Street or business school, but the military. He prides himself on being a self-taught macro thinker and practitioner. Chase started in the Air Force working on B-1 Bombers, but spent most of his career as a geospatial intelligence analyst, working on strategic and tactical intelligence problem sets. He has also worked in acquisitions at a research laboratory focused on rocket propulsion.



Chase combines the analytical techniques he learned in the intelligence community with a unique focus on history and nature to create a distinctive macro framework. He combines technical analysis, fundamental changes, and the power of narratives and reflexivity to uncover asymmetric investments.



Geopolitics, Macroeconomics, Commodities, Energy, Fertilizer, Interdependence, Globalization, Complexity, Adaptability, Policymaking, Investing, Asymmetric Opportunities, Sugar, Cocoa, Oil, RareEarths, Solar, EVs, Aluminum, Chemicals