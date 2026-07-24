China’s Quiet Domination During the US’s Middle East Distraction

Hey friends,



I hope you're all doing well! I just wrapped up an always fascinating conversation with Luke Gromen, and I felt compelled to share some key takeaways with you. We dove deep into the dynamics of the U.S. economy and the shifting global landscape, particularly how China is quietly positioning itself while the U.S. grapples with its own distractions in the Middle East.



One of the standout points Luke made was about the U.S. national debt, which recently hit a staggering $39.5 trillion. As Luke pointed out, this situation creates a tricky environment for the Federal Reserve. They face a tough choice: either raise interest rates, risking dysfunction in the treasury market, or maintain market stability at the cost of a weaker dollar. It's a classic case of "damned if you do, damned if you don’t."



Luke's insights on China's position were particularly striking. He notes that, China has managed to adapt and even thrive during these tumultuous times. They are not just sitting back; they're capitalizing on the distractions the U.S. creates. With their ability to pivot and provide tangible goods that improve living standards, they are presenting a compelling alternative, especially to regions like Africa, where infrastructure and quality of life improvements are desperately needed.



We also touched on the potential for stablecoins as a solution to the U.S. treasury market issues. But Luke raised an interesting point about their effectiveness, especially in comparison to what China could offer. Why would someone in Africa prefer a low-yielding dollar-backed stablecoin when they could have access to better goods and services from China? It’s a question that really makes you think about where true value lies.



If you’re curious about the shifting tides of global economics and want to understand more about how these forces are at play, I highly recommend checking out the full episode. Luke always brings a unique perspective that’s not only insightful but incredibly relevant to our current situation.



Until next time, take care!



Tom



About the Guest

Luke Gromen — President and Founder of FFTT



Luke Gromen began his career in the mid-1990s in Research at Midwest Research before moving over to institutional equity sales and becoming a partner. While in sales, Luke was a founding editor of Midwest's widely-read weekly summary ("Heard in the Midwest") for the firm's clients. He aggregated and combined proprietary research from Midwest with inputs from other sources.



In 2006, Luke left FTN Midwest to become a founding partner of Cleveland Research Company. At CRC, Luke continued to work in sales and edit CRC's flagship weekly research summary piece ("Straight from the Source") for the firm's customers.



In 2014, Luke left Cleveland Research to found FFTT, LLC ("Forest for the Trees"), a macro/thematic research firm catering to institutions and individuals that aggregates a wide variety of macroeconomic, thematic, and sector trends in an unconventional manner to identify investable developing economic bottlenecks.



Luke also provides strategic consulting services for corporate executives. He is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and received his MBA from Case Western Reserve University and earned the CFA designation in 2003.



Website: https://fftt-llc.com/

X/Twitter: @lukegromen