Chris MacIntosh: These Stocks are Too Cheap to Ignore in the Age of Uncertainty

Recorded on: January 27, 2026



Chris MacIntosh, a hedge fund manager and founder of Capitalist Exploits, discusses the current economic and investment landscape with your host Tom Bodrovics. Tom describes the era from 2020 to 2025 as the "age of uncertainty," characterized by a loss of faith in institutions and a shift away from accountability. Chris argues that this uncertainty is interrelated with accountability issues, creating a feedback loop where people are less inclined to take responsibility for understanding global events. MacIntosh emphasizes the importance of understanding broader macro trends and positioning investments accordingly. He cautions against the emotional and impulsive decision-making often driven by short-term market noise, advocating instead for a disciplined, long-term investment approach. This involves focusing on probability and managing risk through position sizing, rather than trying to predict specific outcomes.



Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

Substack: https://competentmanpod.substack.com/

X: https://x.com/CompetentManPod

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939



MacIntosh highlights the potential opportunities in precious metals, agriculture, and other hard assets, given the current debt levels and potential for currency debasement. He also discusses the importance of diversification and the need to be adaptable in an increasingly uncertain world. He mentions the potential for capital controls in Europe and the UK, which could drive capital flows to places like Argentina, where there are significant investment opportunities, particularly in the oil sector. Chris also touches on the importance of being a generalist in today's rapidly changing world, as specialization can limit one's ability to adapt to new challenges. He encourages listeners to build mental muscle by exposing themselves to a wide range of information and skills, making them more valuable and adaptable in an age of uncertainty.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:45 - The Age of Uncertainty

00:06:00 - Chaos & Investment Opportunities

00:11:04 - Long-Term Positioning Strategies

00:16:40 - Portfolio Management Essentials

00:21:44 - Analyzing Successes and Failures

00:28:00 - Precious Metals Outlook

00:37:15 - Jurisdiction Risk Assessment

00:45:37 - Diversification and Rebalancing

00:52:00 - Argentina Investment Opportunities

01:05:02 - Specialization vs General Thinking



Guest Links:

X: https://x.com/capitalistexp

Website: https://capitalistexploits.at



Raised in Southern Africa, Chris Macintosh has since lived and invested from sevent different countries. After a career at top-tier investment banks such as JP Morgan, Lehman, Robert Flemmings and Invesco, Chris became tired of corporate life, and has since built and sold multiple million dollar companies, overseen $35 million into venture capital, all the while investing full time, and managing his own and private client wealth.



#Accountability #Uncertainty #Unaccountability #Davos #Propaganda #Nonsense #PreciousMetals #Silver #Gold #Asymmetry #Probability #Diversification #PositionSizing #PortfolioRebalance #Argentina #Oil #Specialization #Generalization #Competence #Adaptability