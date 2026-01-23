Chris Vermeulen: 2026 Could Spark a Global Market & Metals Reset

Recorded on: January 21, 2026



Chris Vermeulen, founder and chief market strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his insights on the current market conditions and future outlook with host Tom Bodrovics. Vermeulen highlighted several warning signs in the market, including record highs in gold, silver, home prices, copper, platinum, money market funds, US debt, deficit spending, and household debt. He emphasizes that the surge in precious metals indicates a lack of trust in the economy and financial systems, suggesting an impending correction or crisis. Vermeulen discusses the historical context of precious metal rallies, noting that similar patterns occurred before major financial events like the 2007 financial crisis and the tech bubble. He also points out the current AI bubble and the influx of venture capital into AI investments, comparing it to past bubbles that eventually burst.



Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

Substack: https://competentmanpod.substack.com/

X: https://x.com/CompetentManPod

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939



The discussion also touched on the record number of trillion-dollar IPOs, such as SpaceX and OpenAI, which Vermeulen sees as a warning sign of a market peak. Vermeulen's trading strategy focuses on technical analysis. He avoids trying to pick bottoms or tops and instead looks for confirmed uptrends to enter positions. He also uses Fibonacci retracement levels to manage risk and identify potential pullbacks in precious metals.



Vermeulen expects significant corrections in gold and silver, with gold potentially pulling back to $3,100-$3,600 and silver to $70-$60 before resuming their uptrends. The conversation also covered the impact of news-driven events on the market, with Vermeulen advising against trading based on news alone. He prefers to follow the charts, which reflect the collective psychology and actions of market participants.



Chris also discusses the potential for a massive reset in oil prices, predicting a move down to the $45 per barrel range due to a glut of supply and decreasing demand. Vermeulen expresses concern about the potential for a significant financial reset in the near future, citing various warning signs and historical cycles. He advises listeners to have a game plan and be prepared for potential market downturns, as the current environment could be particularly challenging for those close to or in retirement. Despite his bearish outlook, Vermelez is still long equities and precious metals, expecting short-term upside before a potential correction.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:26 - Record Highs Caution

00:04:24 - Precious Metals Storm

00:07:05 - Silver Chart Breakdown

00:12:21 - Pullback Expectations Analysis

00:19:45 - Leveraged ETFs Warning

00:23:14 - Copper Market Outlook

00:27:51 - News Driven Moves Critique

00:33:09 - Macro Factors Impact

00:40:43 - Oil Price Reset

00:46:35 - Dollar and Rates Concerns

00:52:13 - Concluding Thoughts



Guest Links:

Website: https://thetechnicaltraders.com/

X: https://x.com/TheTechTraders



Chris Vermeulen is the Founder & Chief Investment Officer of The Technical Traders and the visionary mind behind Asset Revesting. In his book Asset Revesting – How to Exclusively Hold Assets Rising in Value, Profit During Bear Markets, and Continue Building Wealth in Retirement, he lays out this investment framework.



Chris launched his financial career at 16, parlaying his knack for trading and risk management into funding his final year of college, where he earned a business diploma in operations management. By his twenties, he had achieved financial independence as a full-time entrepreneur and trader. After a setback—blowing up a trading account—Chris dedicated himself to treating trading as a business, completing the Trading Strategy Mastery and Trading Is Your Business courses.



A technical analysis expert, he devises systematic methods to spot market opportunities and control portfolio risk, rejecting traditional buy-and-hold approaches that cling to depreciating assets. His efficient asset allocation models balance short- and long-term strategies to minimize drawdowns and consistently outperform benchmarks. Those seeking reliable capital preservation and growth turn to his proven techniques.



#PreciousMetals #Commodities #Inflation #EconomicWarnings #TechnicalAnalysis #FibonacciTrading #LeveragedETFs #MacroFactors #FinancialReset #DollarStrength #BondMarket #InvestmentStrategy