Chris Vermeulen: The Hidden Signals That Could Predict the Next Market Crash

Hey everyone,



I just wrapped up an enlightening conversation with Chris Vermeulen, the founder of The Technical Traders, on this week's episode of Competent Man Podcast. If you’re into investing or just curious about market trends, you’ll want to tune in to this one.



Chris brought some fascinating insights to the table about the current market dynamics. We’ve all felt the FOMO lately, right? Everyone's piling into tech and microcaps, chasing those big returns. But as Chris pointed out, when everyone is running in one direction, it often signals a cautionary tale. "You need to be long, the equities market, and that's what we're focusing on right now," he said, but he also emphasized that extreme bullish sentiment can be a red flag.



During our chat, we discussed how traditional buy-and-hold strategies might not cut it anymore. Chris advocates for a more systematic approach to spotting market opportunities and managing risk, which I found really refreshing. He mentioned that while silver and precious metals are starting to show some life, they’re acting a bit differently than usual due to the current climate. "If there's really bad news, stocks would sell off, and Silver and metals and Gold would sell off. So, they're not acting the way they normally are," he explained.



This perspective really got me thinking about how sentiment can often be a leading indicator of market behavior. Chris shared his method of analyzing price, time, and sentiment together, which can help identify shifts before they happen. It’s all about understanding when the market is in a risk-on or risk-off mode, and right now, it feels like a lot of people are ignoring the warning signs.



The takeaway? While the market may continue its upward trajectory for a bit longer, it’s crucial to keep an eye on sentiment and not ignore those hidden signals. It’s a balancing act between riding the wave and knowing when to trim back. I really enjoyed this conversation, and I think you will too. Check out the episode for more of Chris's insights and strategies for navigating these turbulent waters.



Looking forward to your thoughts on this one!



Take care, Tom



Watch the full episode on YouTube



About the Guest

Chris Vermeulen — Founder & Chief Investment Officer, The Technical Traders



Chris Vermeulen is the Founder & Chief Investment Officer of The Technical Traders and the visionary mind behind Asset Revesting. In his book Asset Revesting – How to Exclusively Hold Assets Rising in Value, Profit During Bear Markets, and Continue Building Wealth in Retirement, he lays out this investment framework.



Chris launched his financial career at 16, parlaying his knack for trading and risk management into funding his final year of college, where he earned a business diploma in operations management. By his twenties, he had achieved financial independence as a full-time entrepreneur and trader. After a setback—blowing up a trading account—Chris dedicated himself to treating trading as a business, completing the Trading Strategy Mastery and Trading Is Your Business courses.



A technical analysis expert, he devises systematic methods to spot market opportunities and control portfolio risk, rejecting traditional buy-and-hold approaches that cling to depreciating assets. His efficient asset allocation models balance short- and long-term strategies to minimize drawdowns and consistently outperform benchmarks. Those seeking reliable capital preservation and growth turn to his proven techniques.



Website: https://thetechnicaltraders.com/

X/Twitter: @TheTechTraders