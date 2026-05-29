Hey everyone,
In this week’s episode of the Competent Man Podcast, I had the chance to chat with Eric Yeung, a gold investor and former contract manufacturer in China. Eric brings such a unique perspective, especially considering the current noise in the markets and the complex geopolitical climate. We dove deep into how to manage the overwhelming flow o…
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Could a global treasury selloff push the U.S. to REVALUE GOLD
May 29, 2026
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Hey everyone,
Competent Investor
Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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