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Could a global treasury selloff push the U.S. to REVALUE GOLD

Competent man - Tom Bodrovics's avatar
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
May 29, 2026
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Hey everyone,

In this week’s episode of the Competent Man Podcast, I had the chance to chat with Eric Yeung, a gold investor and former contract manufacturer in China. Eric brings such a unique perspective, especially considering the current noise in the markets and the complex geopolitical climate. We dove deep into how to manage the overwhelming flow o…

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