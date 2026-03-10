Craig Tindale: Is AI Coming For Your Job?

Recorded on: March 04, 2026



Craig Tindale, a private investor and writer of the CTindale Substack, joined your host Tom Bodrovics for an in-depth discussion on geopolitical dynamics, economic shifts, and the implications of artificial intelligence (AI). The conversation began with an analysis of the geopolitical situation in Iran, particularly focusing on the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. Tindale emphasized that the strait is a critical choke point for global energy and trade, comparing it to the jugular vein of global commerce. He noted that while oil prices spiked during recent conflicts, the market's initial lack of reaction to the 12-day war signaled a belief that oil shipping through the strait would not be significantly disrupted. Tindale delved into the concept of "titanium bolts"—small but crucial components that, if missing, can halt entire systems. He applied this analogy to the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that even if oil flow is maintained, the disruption of other critical supplies could have profound economic consequences.



He highlighted the interdependence of global economies, using China as an example, noting that while China has significant oil reserves, it imports vast amounts of other essential goods, making it vulnerable to disruptions. The discussion then shifted to the role of AI in the global economy. Tindale argued that while AI is often portrayed as a job-killing technology, its impact is more nuanced. He pointed out that many jobs, particularly in white-collar sectors, have already been automated or outsourced. Tindale suggested that AI could fill gaps left by an aging workforce, particularly in sectors like aged care, where demand is expected to rise significantly.



He also criticized the current marketing and implementation of AI, suggesting that companies are not effectively communicating the benefits and capabilities of the technology. Tindale and Bodrovics also explored the idea of decoupling between the U.S. and China, suggesting that while there is a political push for decoupling, the economic interdependence is too deep to be easily severed. They discussed the potential for a new geopolitical balance, where the U.S. and China might find a way to cooperate despite their differences. The conversation concluded with a reflection on the evolution of technology and society. Tindale emphasized the importance of understanding the physical and metabolic systems that underpin the economy, suggesting that the future will involve a rebalancing of global trade and a focus on sustainability and resilience. He advised listeners not to over-rely on predictions and to maintain a balanced perspective on the future.



Craig Tindale is a private investor who has spent nearly four decades working in software development, business strategy, and infrastructure planning, including in leadership positions at Telstra, Oracle, and IBM. Additionally, he has direct experience working in east-to-west supply chains, including as the CEO and Asia Regional Director for DataDirect Technologies.



He’s now pivoted to investing in groundbreaking ideas such as drone reforestation through Air Seed Technologies, and uses his knowledge of Chinese industrial strategy and Western tech demand to identify the choke points in Critical Metals markets. Most recently he released the white paper, Critical Materials: A Strategic Analysis, which offers a systems synthesis on how the race for rare earths and the return of material constraints is shaping geopolitical relationships.



