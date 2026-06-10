Craig Tindale: The Falling Dominos that are Leading to a Civilizational Reset

Hey everyone,



In this week’s episode of the Competent Man Podcast, I had the pleasure of chatting with Craig Tindale, a private investor and the mind behind the CTindale Substack. Craig has a wealth of experience in software development, business strategy, and infrastructure planning, and he’s been diving deep into the complexities of our current global situation.



Craig frames our era as one marked by a series of domino effects that could lead to a civilizational reset. It’s a thought-provoking perspective that really made me pause and reconsider how we view the systems around us. He pointed out, "The heat goes much deeper because, you know, obviously plankton is like a thermal layer. If you've got lots of plankton, when the sun comes in, you know, the heat doesn't go as deep." This analogy resonates as we grapple with climate change and its multifaceted impacts.



What struck me most from our conversation is how we often cling to models and frameworks that don’t accurately reflect the reality of our situations. Craig explained that many of our established systems, like central banking, fail to account for the real-world dynamics that are at play. He said, "And nothing's getting solved. And so, the problem gets worse, but the problem gets worse silently because we… haven't seen the results yet." This highlights a crucial point: just because issues aren’t immediately visible, doesn’t mean they aren’t festering beneath the surface.



Throughout our discussion, we also touched on the geopolitical implications of resource management, particularly in the context of critical materials. Craig’s insights into how these factors are reshaping global relationships were eye-opening. The chessboard is indeed shifting, and it's essential we recognize the new players and strategies at work; as Craig put it, "The chessboard cooks moving as well. And so, we've got new pieces on the table."



If you're interested in understanding the underlying currents that could lead to significant societal changes, I highly recommend tuning into this episode. Craig's unique perspective is both refreshing and essential as we navigate these challenging times.



Looking forward to hearing your thoughts on our conversation!



Best, Tom



About the Guest

Craig Tindale — Private Investor and Publish of the CTindale Substack



Craig Tindale is a private investor who has spent nearly four decades working in software development, business strategy, and infrastructure planning, including in leadership positions at Telstra, Oracle, and IBM. Additionally, he has direct experience working in east-to-west supply chains, including as the CEO and Asia Regional Director for DataDirect Technologies.



He’s now pivoted to investing in groundbreaking ideas such as drone reforestation through Air Seed Technologies, and uses his knowledge of Chinese industrial strategy and Western tech demand to identify the choke points in Critical Metals markets. Most recently he released the white paper, Critical Materials: A Strategic Analysis, which offers a systems synthesis on how the race for rare earths and the return of material constraints is shaping geopolitical relationships.



X/Twitter: @ctindale

Substack: https://ctindale.substack.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/craigtindale