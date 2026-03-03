Craig Tindale: The West is Sleepwalking into the Real War of a New Age

Recorded on: February 25, 2026



Craig Tindale, a private investor and writer of the Craig Tindale Substack, discusses the "return of matter" with your host Tom Bodrovics, emphasizing the shift from a financialized economy to a material economy. Tindale argues that the West has outsourced manufacturing to countries like China, leading to a dependency on foreign supply chains for critical materials. This has created vulnerabilities, particularly in defense and technology sectors, where materials like gallium, tantalum, and rare earths are essential. Tindale highlights that China's control over refining processes for these materials poses significant risks, as evidenced by shortages and strategic restrictions. He uses examples like silver and tantalum to illustrate how critical material deficiencies can disrupt industries and economies.



Tindale criticizes the Western focus on optimizing for price, which has led to a stateless economic model that prioritizes lowest cost over sovereignty and security. He argues that this model has been exploited by state capitalist economies like China, which optimize for their own interests. Tindale suggests that the West needs to rebalance its economy by investing in domestic manufacturing and refining capabilities to ensure self-sufficiency and security. He references historical figures like Alexander Hamilton and contemporary issues like the F-35 fighter jet program to underscore the importance of maintaining industrial independence.



Tindale also discusses the role of passive investing and the Federal Reserve in exacerbating economic imbalances, and he advocates for a more balanced approach that values the material economy alongside the financial one. He concludes by encouraging investment in innovative companies that are developing new technologies for refining and producing critical materials, suggesting that these companies will be the future leaders in a world increasingly aware of supply chain vulnerabilities.



Craig Tindale is a private investor who has spent nearly four decades working in software development, business strategy, and infrastructure planning, including in leadership positions at Telstra, Oracle, and IBM. Additionally, he has direct experience working in east-to-west supply chains, including as the CEO and Asia Regional Director for DataDirect Technologies.



He’s now pivoted to investing in groundbreaking ideas such as drone reforestation through Air Seed Technologies, and uses his knowledge of Chinese industrial strategy and Western tech demand to identify the choke points in Critical Metals markets. Most recently he released the white paper, Critical Materials: A Strategic Analysis, which offers a systems synthesis on how the race for rare earths and the return of material constraints is shaping geopolitical relationships.



