Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics
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Danielle DiMartino Booth: The Fed is Fighting the Wrong Battles and Waiting for the Market to Break
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Danielle DiMartino Booth: The Fed is Fighting the Wrong Battles and Waiting for the Market to Break

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
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Danielle DiMartino Booth returned to The Competent Investor this week, and our conversation kept circling one uncomfortable question: how much longer can the Fed insist financial conditions aren't tight while the real economy quietly buckles underneath?

We started with credit. I asked Danielle whether all this debt can clear the market, and she pointed t…

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