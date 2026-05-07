Danielle DiMartino Booth: Warsh's Fed Takeover | A Quiet Coup Brewing?

Tom Bodrovics welcomes back Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO & Chief Strategist for Quill Intelligence Research, for a discussion on the economic landscape and the Federal Reserve's role. DiMartino Booth highlights the complexities surrounding Jerome Powell's potential departure from the Fed, noting that while Powell has faced criminal charges, he is likely to stay to protect his integrity and prevent a Trump-appointed successor. She draws a historical parallel to Mariner Eccles' tenure, suggesting that Powell's presence ensures a separation between the Treasury and the Fed's monetary policy.





Recorded on: May 05, 2026



Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

Substack: https://competentmanpod.substack.com/

X: https://x.com/CompetentManPod

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939



The conversation also touches on the Fed's communication strategies and the potential for a liquidity crisis, with DiMartino Booth advising incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh to prepare for such an event. Danielle emphasizes that the U.S. is already in a recession, evidenced by job losses and GDP revisions. She points out the impact of rising oil prices and the potential for a prolonged recession, noting that the oil shock could exacerbate existing economic issues. Danielle also explores the implications of high levels of household debt and the potential for a debt jubilee or other unconventional economic measures.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:40 - Powell's Reasons to Stay

00:02:51 - Eccles Historical Precedent

00:04:08 - Fed Re-engineering Ideas

00:06:13 - Internal Fed Dissent

00:08:17 - Advice for Kevin Warsh

00:09:35 - Liquidity Crisis Strategies

00:11:33 - Real Estate Credit Woes

00:14:33 - Recession Thresholds?

00:17:13 - Job Losses Analysis

00:19:26 - Credit Market Warnings

00:21:19 - Midterm Election Risks

00:23:08 - Policy Tools Discussion

00:25:12 - AI-Proofing Career Advice

00:26:49 - Monitoring MOVE Index

00:27:48 - Concluding Thoughts



Guest Links:

X: https://x.com/DiMartinoBooth

Substack: https://dimartinobooth.substack.com/

Website: https://quillintelligence.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DanielleDiMartinoBoothQI



Danielle DiMartino Booth is CEO and Chief Strategist for Quill Intelligence LLC, a research and analytics firm.



DiMartino Booth set out to launch a Research Revolution, redefining how market intelligence is conceived and delivered, with the goal of not only guiding portfolio managers but promoting financial literacy. To build QI, she brought together a core team of investing veterans in analyzing the trends and providing critical analysis of what drives the markets.



Since its inception, commentary and data from DiMartino Booth's The Daily Feather have appeared in other financial sources such as Bloomberg, CNBC, Fox Business, Institutional Investor, Yahoo Finance, The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, Seeking Alpha, TD Ameritrade, TheStreet.com, and more.



A global thought leader on monetary policy, economics, and finance, DiMartino Booth founded Quill Intelligence in 2018. She is the author of FED UP: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America (Portfolio, Feb 2017), a full-time columnist for Bloomberg View, a business speaker, and a commentator frequently featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox News, Fox Business News, BNN Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance and other major media outlets.



Before Quill, DiMartino Booth spent nine years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, serving as Advisor to President Richard W. Fisher throughout the financial crisis until his retirement in 2015. Her work at the Fed focused on financial stability and the efficacy of unconventional monetary policy.



DiMartino Booth began her career in New York at Credit Suisse and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, where she worked in the fixed income, public equity, and private equity markets. DiMartino Booth earned her BBA as a College of Business Scholar at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She holds an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Texas at Austin and an MS in Journalism from Columbia University.



#Recession #JobLosses #CreditMarkets #FederalReserve #PoliticsEconomy #Inflation #Midterms #TreasuryMarket #AI #PassiveInvesting