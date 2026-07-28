Hey everyone,

Last week I had the pleasure of once again chatting with David Hunter, the Chief Macro Strategist at Contrarian Macro Advisors. If you’re at all interested in the current state of the stock market and the potential shifts we might be facing, this episode is a must-listen.

David has been in the investment game for over 25 years, and his contrarian insights are both enlightening and thought-provoking. We kicked off our conversation by discussing his melt-up thesis for the stock market and how at present the SPY is significantly higher.

One of the key takeaways from our discussion was David’s perspective on the 44-year secular bull market that began in August 1982. He believes we are nearing the top of this cycle and that it could happen as soon as this fall.

David also delved into the role of liquidity in the market, suggesting that we’re currently positioned for potentially explosive growth in the stock market. He mentions, “My target for the S&P is 10,000... That’s normal times two or three years worth of returns. We might get it in three or four or five months.” This perspective is both exciting and a bit daunting, as it suggests we might be on the brink of a significant shift.

If you’ve been following the markets or if you’re just trying to make sense of the current economic landscape, I highly recommend giving this episode a listen. David’s ability to connect the dots between macroeconomic trends and market movements is quite an interesting take.

Best, Tom

About the Guest

David Hunter — Chief Macro Strategist with Contrarian Macro Advisors

David is Chief Macro Strategist with Contrarian Macro Advisors. He is an investment professional with 25 years of investment management experience and 21 years as a sell-side strategist with robust macroeconomic analysis and portfolio management expertise. His strong macro capabilities, combined with a contrarian philosophy, have allowed him to forecast economic cycles and spot market trends well ahead of the consensus. Intellectually honest, independent thinker comfortable with charting a course apart from the crowd.