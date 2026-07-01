Debunking the Tank Bottom Narrative and Oil Prices Going Forward

Hey everyone,



I just wrapped up an incredible conversation with John Johnston, or as he likes to be called, JJ. With 48 years in the commodities trading game, JJ brings a wealth of experience and insight into the oil market, and this episode is a must-listen if you're trying to make sense of the current fluctuations in oil prices.



One of the standout moments was when JJ tackled the common narrative surrounding oil shortages. He pointed out that the perception of a looming crisis is often disconnected from reality.



We dove deep into the dynamics of supply and demand, particularly how recent geopolitical events have been affecting the market. JJ highlighted how the oil market is often seen as reactive to conflicts, but in this case, he emphasized that we have ample reserves. He mentioned, "Oil is back down. So, whatever price implications there were from CPI, I consumer spending should reverse." It’s a refreshing take that challenges the panic-driven narratives we often hear.



JJ also discussed the current trading patterns and how they might shape the future. He explained that while many have been dumping their treasuries, it’s a bit misguided. There’s a lot of complexity here, and as he noted, "That's a pretty, pretty big swing... for direct investment in the United States, it's like vertical."



If you’re curious about what might be next for oil prices, JJ has some thoughts that might surprise you. He believes we could see prices hovering around the $70 mark, with potential dips into the low 50s before stabilizing again. With his vast experience, it's hard to overlook his insights.



I can't recommend this episode enough for anyone interested in understanding the intricacies of the oil market. Trust me, you don’t want to miss it. Check it out and let me know your thoughts!



Tom



About the Guest

John Johnston — Veteran Commodities Trader & Substack Publisher



John Johnston, known as JJ, is a veteran commodities trader with 48 years of experience. He began his career as a runner on Wall Street, became an account executive at Conti Commodities in 1976, and in 1977 purchased seats on the NYMEX and COMEX, trading from the pits for the next three decades. Over his career, he worked for firms including Drexel Burnham Lambert, Rudolf Wolff, REFCO, Mann Financial, The Standard Bank of South Africa, and ADM Investor Services.



Through his Substack (jj745.substack.com), JJ shares a blend of old-school trading wisdom, selective technical analysis, market history, and lore. As he says, “I never try to be right. I try to be honest. I never want a reader to think what I think. I want the reader to know what I know.”



Substack: https://jj745.substack.com