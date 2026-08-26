Destruction of Confidence | Bessent's Bond Market Intervention

Hey everyone,



I just had a lengthy but interesting conversation with Chase Taylor, a global macro strategist. We dove deep into the recent bond market interventions and what they mean for our financial landscape. If you’re at all interested in macroeconomics, you’ll want to hear this.



Chase, who has a background in the military rather than the traditional Wall Street route, brings a unique perspective to the conversation. He’s not just looking at numbers; he combines analytical techniques from his intelligence work with insights from history and nature to create a compelling macro framework. This week, we discussed how recent actions by the treasury, particularly those led by Scott Bessent, might have been a significant overreach. "Trump seemingly got overconfident after Venezuela," Chase pointed out. This overconfidence seems to have translated into a historic misstep in the bond market.



What’s really interesting is how Chase framed the bond market's reaction. He explained that the treasury’s attempt to intervene felt like a gamble, one that didn’t pan out as they hoped. They tried to manipulate yields down by a small amount, and while it worked temporarily, the market quickly rebounded, showing that investors weren’t convinced by the intervention. It’s a classic case of the market not buying what the treasury is trying to sell.



Chase also touched on the broader implications of these interventions. With rising prices in various sectors, from agriculture to technology, the stakes are high. We’re entering a phase where the credibility of the treasury and the Fed is increasingly on the line. As Chase said, "there's a lot of shut-in production... and if it was a literal shortage, we've got problems."



This episode is important for anyone trying to make sense of the current economic landscape. Chase has some key insights into the complexities of the bond market and the factors at play. So if you're curious about how these macroeconomic shifts could affect you, tune in to this episode. You won’t regret it.



Thanks everyone, and happy listening!



About the Guest

Chase Taylor — Global Macro Strategist and Editor at Pinecone Macro



Chase Taylor is a macro trader and the global macro strategist and editor at Pinecone Macro Research. He recently became Head of Research at Bullwark Capital Management. Chase launched PMR in 2018, where he provides unique macro insights and analysis in a weekly and monthly research product.



Chase does not come from Wall Street or business school, but the military. He prides himself on being a self-taught macro thinker and practitioner. Chase started in the Air Force working on B-1 Bombers, but spent most of his career as a geospatial intelligence analyst, working on strategic and tactical intelligence problem sets. He has also worked in acquisitions at a research laboratory focused on rocket propulsion.



Chase combines the analytical techniques he learned in the intelligence community with a unique focus on history and nature to create a distinctive macro framework. He combines technical analysis, fundamental changes, and the power of narratives and reflexivity to uncover asymmetric investments.



Website: https://www.pineconemacro.com

X/Twitter: @pineconemacro

Substack: https://pineconemacroresearch.substack.com

Website: https://bulwarkcapitalmgmt.com