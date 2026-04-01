Don Durrett: 2026 is the Last Year of American Greatness Which Brings a New Gold All-Time High

Recorded on: March 25, 2026



Tom Bodrovics welcomes back Don Durrett, author, investor, and founder of Goldstockdata.com, to discuss the current state of the metals and mining markets, with a particular focus on gold and silver. Don emphasizes his strategy of buying during market dips, which he has applied successfully in recent months. He notes that gold experienced a significant correction, dropping from $5,600 to around $4,100, and has since rebounded to nearly $4,600. Durrett attributed this volatility to the geopolitical tensions and the U.S. economy's struggles, including high debt levels and inflation.





Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

Substack: https://competentmanpod.substack.com/

X: https://x.com/CompetentManPod

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939



Durrett expresses his belief that the U.S. economy is on a declining trajectory, heavily reliant on foreign investment, and heading towards a recession. He predicts that gold and silver prices will rise significantly due to the U.S. government's potential inability to service its debt and the fragility of the bond market. He set a target of $7,000 for gold and $200 for silver within the next 24 to 36 months, citing the unsustainable debt levels and economic management practices as key drivers.



Don also touches on the potential impacts of an energy crisis, noting that while higher oil prices pose risks to gold mining operations, the industry has margins that can withstand increases up to a certain point. He also discusses the potential for a digital currency reset, which could devalue the U.S. dollar and lead to a quasi-default on U.S. debt.



Durrett highlights the importance of monitoring the geopolitical situation, particularly the tensions in the Middle East, which could impact oil prices and global economies. He expressed pessimism about the likelihood of a swift resolution to the conflicts and the potential for Iran to gain leverage over oil prices. Despite these challenges, Durrett remains bullish on gold and silver, expecting new all-time highs by the end of June and viewing any corrections as buying opportunities.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:32 - Buying the Dip Strategy

00:02:32 - Analyzing Recent Gold Dip

00:05:52 - Gold and Silver Targets

00:09:11 - US Economy Oil Resilience

00:15:50 - Energy Crisis Ripples

00:18:59 - Debt Bubble and Default

00:23:15 - Fed's Policy Dilemma

00:27:56 - Miners and Energy Risks

00:32:47 - Iran's Belligerence Scenarios

00:40:20 - Gold's Bullish Outlook

00:43:25 - Concluding Thoughts



Guest Links:

X: https://x.com/DonDurrett

Website: https://www.goldstockdata.com

Substack: https://dondurrett.substack.com

Amazon Books: https://www.amazon.com.mx/How-Invest-Gold-Silver-Complete/dp/1427650241

Blog Posts: https://seekingalpha.com/author/don-durrett#regular_articles

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Newager23



Don Durrett received an MBA from California State University Bakersfield in 1990. He has worked in IT-related positions for 20+ years. He has been a gold investor since 1991, with a focus on Junior Mining stocks since 2004. Realizing the value of investing in gold and silver and noticing the lack of available material for first-time investors, Don set out to provide information. First, he wrote a book, How to Invest in Gold & Silver: A Complete Guide with a Focus on Mining Stocks. He followed up the book with a website (www.goldstockdata.com) to provide data, tools, and analysis for gold and silver stock investors. His gold and silver mining stock newsletter is widely regarded as one of the best. He is a frequent guest on financial podcasts and a contributor to SeekingAlpha.com.



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