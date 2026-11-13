Don Durrett: This is the Last Opportunity to Buy Gold Miners Before the Next Leg Up

In this episode of The Competent Investor, I sat down with Don Durrett, author, investor, and founder of GoldStockData.com. Don has been investing in gold and silver for 35 years and has written 15 books, including The Path Forward and The Way. He shared his insights on why he believes we are on the precipice of a massive bull market in precious metals and why now is the last chance to buy gold miners at these prices.

Don explained that the current correction in gold and silver is a gift for those who understand why they own it. “For me, it’s all about accumulating as many shares as I can get before gold gets too high,” he said. He believes that leg two of this bull market is about to start and that once it does, we will never see these prices again. He predicts that quality stocks like Hecla and Coeur will triple in value next year.

I asked Don about the broader economic picture, and he painted a stark picture of a debt bubble, fragile bond market, and geopolitical instability. He pointed out that the Fed’s mandate has shifted from inflation to growth and stability, which has led to massive money printing and manipulation. “They only care about one thing, and that’s growth,” he said. “We’re a corporation as a country. Corporations only care about one thing: grow or die.”

Don also discussed the impact of the war in Iran on gold. He believes that the war has sucked supply-demand dynamics out of the gold market, with Middle Eastern countries becoming net sellers instead of buyers. Once the war ends and the Fed starts cutting rates, he expects gold to take off. “I think there’s a good chance we get all the way to an all-time high by the end of June,” he said.

For investors, Don recommends owning 40 to 80 stocks, with a focus on mid-tier producers and near-term developers. He also suggests starting with 1,000 ounces of silver as a base. “This is the last time in our lifetime that we’ll be able to buy stocks at this type of discount,” he said. “Once leg two starts, I think we’re off to the races.”

Don’s final message was about the spiritual shift he sees coming. He believes that society is awakening to the truth that separation is an illusion. “We are the generation that decided to awaken,” he said. “It’s going to be hard, but it’s a beautiful thing.”

To learn more about Don’s work, visit any of the following links:

Guest Links:

Website - X - Substack - YouTube - Books - Blog

Guest Biography:

Don Durrett received an MBA from California State University Bakersfield in 1990. He has worked in IT-related positions for 20+ years. He has been a gold investor since 1991, with a focus on Junior Mining stocks since 2004. Realizing the value of investing in gold and silver and noticing the lack of available material for first-time investors, Don set out to provide information. First, he wrote a book, How to Invest in Gold & Silver: A Complete Guide with a Focus on Mining Stocks. He followed up the book with a website (www.goldstockdata.com) to provide data, tools, and analysis for gold and silver stock investors. His gold and silver mining stock newsletter is widely regarded as one of the best. He is a frequent guest on financial podcasts and a contributor to SeekingAlpha.com.