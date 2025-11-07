Don Durrett: We Will Have a Monetary Reset Before We Get to $10,000 Gold

Tom Bodrovics welcomes Don Durrett, author, investor, and founder of Goldstockdata.com, to discuss the current economic landscape and the future of gold and silver mining stocks. Durrett expresses concern about the U.S. economy, which he believes has been deteriorating since the early 2000s due to excessive debt accumulation. He argues that the economy has been artificially propped up by low interest rates and money printing, leading to asset bubbles and a hollowed-out middle class. Durrett also highlights the risks posed by the U.S. dollar’s status as the global reserve currency and the potential for de-dollarization, which could lead to a significant loss of wealth for the United States.





Durrett predicts that the current economic cycle will culminate in a severe recession, potentially worse than the 2008 financial crisis. He believes that the Federal Reserve’s attempts to combat inflation and stimulate economic growth will ultimately fail, leading to a prolonged period of economic stagnation and potential currency reset. He sees gold and silver as safe havens in this environment, with gold potentially reaching $6,000 to $8,000 per ounce before a reset occurs.



Durrett also discusses the potential for AI and automation to displace jobs, exacerbating economic inequality and slowing economic growth. Don advises investors to focus on mid-tier gold and silver mining stocks, which he believes offer the best combination of growth potential and risk management. He emphasizes the importance of companies maintaining pristine balance sheets and avoiding excessive debt. He also discusses the concept of optionality, where investors can buy gold and silver in the ground at a significant discount to market prices, providing potential for substantial gains as metal prices rise. Durrett cautions that the stock market is likely to experience a significant correction in the near future, which could provide buying opportunities for investors in gold and silver mining stocks.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:22 - Fed Rate Cut Reaction

00:02:43 - Bubbles & Cheap Money

00:07:36 - Cost of Living Crisis

00:11:55 - Recession Signals and Layoffs

00:16:55 - Unsustainable Debt Growth

00:24:07 - AI Job Displacement Effects

00:31:12 - AI Stock Market Crash?

00:40:20 - De-Dollarization External Risks

00:47:10 - Gold Silver Miners Outlook

01:01:04 - Valuing Miners & Metal Targets

01:11:00 - Senior Producers

01:24:10 - Understanding Optionality

1:33:00 - Concluding Thoughts



Don Durrett received an MBA from California State University Bakersfield in 1990. He has worked in IT-related positions for 20+ years. He has been a gold investor since 1991, with a focus on Junior Mining stocks since 2004. Realizing the value of investing in gold and silver and noticing the lack of available material for first-time investors, Don set out to provide information. First, he wrote a book, How to Invest in Gold & Silver: A Complete Guide with a Focus on Mining Stocks. He followed up the book with a website (www.goldstockdata.com) to provide data, tools, and analysis for gold and silver stock investors. His gold and silver mining stock newsletter is widely regarded as one of the best. He is a frequent guest on financial podcasts and a contributor to SeekingAlpha.com.





