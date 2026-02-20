Doomberg: Passing the Turing Test of Authentic News vs Fake

Tom Bodrovics welcomes back Doomberg for a discussion focusing on the future landscape of the world in the next decade, particularly from economic and geopolitical perspectives. Doomberg highlights the rapid advancement of AI, predicting significant changes in technology and society. He notes that AI tools are becoming increasingly accessible, democratizing technology and accelerating innovation, but also raising concerns about the lack of regulatory guardrails.



Doomberg also discusses the impending shift in global power dynamics, moving from a US-dominated world to a multipolar system with competing powers like Russia and China. He argues that the US dollar's status as a global reserve currency is under threat due to geopolitical tensions and the increasing use of sanctions, leading to a potential bifurcation of trading systems. He also points out the strategic importance of gold as a neutral asset, especially in light of the freezing of Russian foreign assets. The conversation touches on the aging leadership in the US and the potential for younger, more dynamic figures to emerge.



Doomberg expresses concern about the suppression of political talent and the ethical challenges of ascending to power. He also discusses the potential for significant changes in Canada, particularly regarding its energy policies and political stability, with a focus on the role of Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre. Doomberg shares insights on the impact of AI on energy production, predicting that AI will drive down the real price of commodities and enable new energy developments.



He also discusses the challenges of navigating information in the digital age, highlighting the role of social media in shaping narratives and the potential for AI to exacerbate misinformation.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:40 - The World in 10 Years

00:08:03 - Future of US Dollar

00:14:04 - SWIFT System Evolution

00:15:56 - Trump's Venezuela Impact

00:18:20 - Canada Resources & Politics

00:26:48 - Trump's Political Legacy

00:30:18 - Media and Propaganda Control

00:36:25 - Soviet Collapse & Protests

00:42:32 - X and AI Slop - X Lists

00:51:00 - Parabolic Moves & Profits

01:00:50 - AI in Energy Innovation

01:03:45 - Concluding Thoughts



Doomberg is the anonymous publishing arm of a bespoke consulting firm providing advisory services to family offices and c-suite executives. Its principals apply their decades of experience across heavy industry, private equity, and finance to deliver innovative thinking and clarity to complex problems.



