Doomberg: The Late Stages of U.S. Supremacy

Doomberg analyzes the accelerating convergence of global crises, framing the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as battles within a broader World War III that began in 2014. He argues these conflicts are catalysts revealing the fragility of a late-stage US dollar-centric financial system, where Western sovereign debts have reached mathematically unsustainable levels. The recent strategic pact between Russia and China to advance a multi-polar framework is seen as a historic step toward de-dollarization, punishing the US for abusing its financial chokehold. Doomberg notes that paradoxically, heavily sanctioned nations like Iran and Russia have built resiliency that will serve them well when the current system collapses, as major Western currencies and bonds are all correlated proxies destined to fail together.



Recorded on: May 20, 2026



Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

X: https://x.com/CompetentInv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939





Regarding the energy shock from the Strait of Hormuz closure, Doomberg admits his earlier prediction of $150 oil was wrong, attributing the muted price response to a massive inventory overhang and deceptive market practices in 2025 that are now being burned off at higher prices. The near-term threat remains a full-blown regional war that could cause an uninsulated global depression, though the long-run outlook for commodity prices is lower due to supply responses. The current ceasefire is viewed as a necessity for the US and Israel, given missile shortages and Iran's credible ability to devastate Gulf energy infrastructure that remains defenseless.



Shifting to Canada, Doomberg expresses optimism that political roadblocks to energy exports are clearing, predicting Mark Carney will succeed in building a pipeline to unlock Alberta's vast resources, analogous to Nixon going to China. He dismisses Canadian insolvency fears given its immense per-capita resource base. Finally, he underscores his analytical method of deliberately seeking and grading a wide spectrum of global propaganda to construct a more predictive, holistic view of world events.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:52 - Sovereign Debt Crisis Catalyst

00:04:53 - Global Yields and Japan

00:07:30 - Sanctioned Countries Resiliency

00:08:57 - Energy Shock Impacts

00:10:30 - Medium-Term Optimism Outlook

00:16:44 - Religious War Undertones

00:19:20 - Congressional War Constraints

00:21:33 - Oil Price Predictions Reviewed

00:26:11 - Canada Energy & Resources

00:34:45 - News Flow & Information

00:40:32 - China & Trump's Claims

00:49:52 - Foreign Policy Whiplash

00:53:17 - Energy & Datacenters

00:57:19 - Wrap Up



Guest Links:

Substack: https://doomberg.substack.com

X: https://x.com/DoombergT

Website: https://doomberg.com



Doomberg is the anonymous publishing arm of a bespoke consulting firm providing advisory services to family offices and c-suite executives. Its principals apply their decades of experience across heavy industry, private equity, and finance to deliver innovative thinking and clarity to complex problems.



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