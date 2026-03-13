Edward Dowd: Three Risks The U.S. Can't Stop - That Will Crash the Markets

Recorded on: March 04, 2026



Edward Dowd, founding partner of Phinance Technologies and co-host of the Signal Vs. Noise Podcast, discusses several significant economic themes with Tom Bodrovics, including a potential housing crisis in the US, the bursting of the AI bubble, and China's real estate and demographic challenges. Dowd highlights that a sustained oil price above $80 due to conflict with Iran could exacerbate the current economic situation, leading to deflationary pressures as consumers are already strained.



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The impending housing crisis, termed a "white swan" event, is driven by factors such as the post-COVID housing boom, increased property taxes, and rising interest rates. Dowd notes that the market is frozen due to unrealistic price expectations and affordability issues, with new home pending sales at an all-time low. This crisis could significantly impact the consumer economy, as housing constitutes about 20% of it.



Dowd also addresses the AI bubble, suggesting that cracks are already appearing as credit markets question the growth rates and revenues of AI startups. He predicts that the AI bubble could burst this year, with credit markets playing a crucial role in this process.



The discussion also touches on the differences between private credit and public credit cycles. Private credit, which has grown significantly post-2008, is more opaque and could lead to higher bid-ask spreads as the cycle unwinds. Dowd warns that this could create feedback loops, tightening credit and potentially freezing the market. Regarding the stock market, Dowd believes it has been stagnant since October 2022 and predicts a 30-50% drawdown. He advises having cash on hand to take advantage of opportunities during this deflationary scare.



Dowd also discusses the potential for a new monetary system, suggesting that gold and silver will play a significant role and could reach much higher prices by 2030. Dowd sees the US dollar as a strong currency in the next 6-12 months and expects bonds to perform well due to declining growth expectations and deflationary pressures. He also highlights the potential contagion effects from China's real estate and demographic crisis, which could impact its trading partners and, consequently, the global economy.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:40 - War with Iran Risks

00:02:25 - Housing Crisis Unfolding

00:07:05 - Media and Job Data

00:11:03 - AI Bubble Cracking

00:13:12 - Private Credit Challenges

00:17:49 - Disinflationary Environment Ahead

00:19:40 - Gold Silver Outlook

00:22:06 - US Dollar Strength

00:23:45 - Tokenization Privacy Concerns

00:25:45 - Bonds in War Context

00:27:32 - China Real Estate Crisis

00:30:20 - Market Indicators & Sources

00:31:47 - Wrap Up



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Website: https://eddowd.com



Edward Dowd is a founding partner with Phinance Technologies. Edward worked on Wall Street the majority of his career most notably at Blackrock as a portfolio manager where he managed a $14 billion Growth equity portfolio for ten years. His book 'Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Death in 2021 & 2022' propelled him as an alternative voice during the pandemic and the economic implications that continue to plague us today. Their unique alternative macroeconomic analysis of the global debt crisis and what may unfold has given many a deeper understanding of the global nature of our problems today.



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