Eric Yeung: Deciphering China's Master Plan For Gold with Vince Lanci

Deciphering China's Master Plan For Gold



In our latest episode of the Competent Investor, I along with Vince Lanci had the pleasure of chatting with Eric Yeung, an investor and former contract manufacturer in China. We dove deep into the evolving landscape of gold trading, especially focusing on China’s significant moves in the market.



One of the standout moments was when Eric pointed out the importance of the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE). Eric emphasized that over 70% of SGE contracts are delivered physically, a stark contrast to the paper-dominated markets we often hear about.



We discussed the recent changes in China’s trading policies, particularly how retail customers can no longer hold leveraged positions or forward contracts at the SGE. Eric explained that this is part of a larger strategy to ensure that the SGE solidifies its role in the international gold market. He said, "I think what is going to happen... is that the forward contracts are going to move from the SGE to the SHFE and also to Hong Kong." This shift is pivotal as it aims to enhance liquidity and streamline access to gold trading.



What I found particularly fascinating was how these changes reflect a larger chess move by China. As Eric pointed out, they are getting their house in order before opening up to more international players. By prioritizing physical delivery and pushing retail customers towards exchanges like Hong Kong, they seem to be gearing up for something much bigger.



As we wrapped up our conversation, Eric mentioned the inexorable shift of gold trading and pricing power moving east. He said, "The commodity industry thrives in the region of demand... demand goes east, vaults go east, businesses go east, exchanges go east." It’s a powerful reminder that the dynamics of gold trading are shifting and we need to pay attention to these changes.



If you're interested in the future of gold and want to understand the implications of these shifts, I highly recommend giving this episode a listen. Eric's insights are not only enlightening but also crucial for anyone looking to navigate the evolving market landscape.



About the Guest

Eric Yeung — Investor and Former Contract Manufacturer In China

X/Twitter: Eric Yeung

Vince Lanci Guest Links:

Substack:



X: https://x.com/Sorenthek

Zerohedge: https://tinyurl.com/3x72ndfc



Vince Lanci, a seasoned finance professional, has served as Managing Partner at Echobay Partners LLC since 2008. His expertise spans over three decades in metals trading, option analysis, and technology development.



In recent years, Mr. Lanci's insights have been sought after by industry legends. He was invited to be a resident expert on precious metals and option analysis for Larry Benedict's Opportunistic Trader project. In 2017, he co-authored a paper on Energy Volatility with Professor Robert Biolsi at the University of Connecticut.