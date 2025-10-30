Tom welcomes Francis Hunt, commonly known as the Market Sniper, to discuss the state of the markets and commodities. Hunt emphasizes the interconnected nature of fiat currency and debt, describing them as “Siamese twins” that cannot be separated. He argues that the current economic system is unsustainable due to excessive debt and fiat currency issuance, which he believes is creating a massive Ponzi scheme.

Hunt highlights the role of hedge funds and the repo market in propping up the treasury market, noting that the demand for treasuries is artificially inflated. He criticizes the use of negative haircuts, where lenders provide more funds than the collateral value, as a risky practice that exacerbates the system’s fragility. Hunt predicts that the current economic model is headed for a collapse, comparing it to a snowball gaining momentum down a hill, and warns that the financial system is exceedingly precarious. The discussion also touches on the role of stablecoins and their potential impact on the treasury market. Hunt dismisses the idea that stablecoins can significantly increase demand for treasuries, arguing that their market cap is insufficient to match the parabolic growth of debt issuance. He also criticizes the use of stablecoins as a form of digital gold, stating that they are not backed by sufficient collateral and are essentially a Ponzi scheme. Hunt expresses skepticism about the effectiveness of central bank policies and the appointment of new Fed chairs, arguing that the system is controlled by nameless, faceless individuals who are order takers rather than decision-makers. He advises listeners to focus on preserving and growing their wealth through sound money principles, such as investing in gold and silver, and to establish multiple avatars of existence across different geographies to secure their financial future. Throughout the podcast, Hunt emphasizes the importance of taking action and not being paralyzed by fear or inertia. He encourages listeners to educate themselves about the financial system, take steps to protect their wealth, and live a life of freedom and independence.

Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:22 - Treasury Demand Concerns

00:03:08 - Hedge Funds Leverage

00:13:21 - Repo Market Stress

00:16:38 - Fed Chair Irrelevance

00:23:22 - Stablecoin Legislation Impact

00:27:33 - Inflation and Labor Lies

00:32:12 - Gold Bull Market Context

00:37:33 - Equity Ponzi Schemes

00:42:42 - Physical Metals Advocacy

00:48:15 - Silver Platinum Outlook

00:56:51 - Oil Inflation Thermostat

00:59:01 - Dangers of Holding Debt

01:04:06 - Historical Lessons Advice

01:16:31 - Concluding Thoughts

Francis is a trader, first and foremost. Unlike most educators in the trading space, Francis walks the walk and talks the talk, with 30 years of experience trading his personal capital on various markets and instruments. Through this passion for trading and his relentless study of markets and economic theory, he uses the Hunt Volatility Funnel trading methodology, a systemized approach, to answer the critical question: What is the next most profitable trade? He believes the actual price of an asset is the most accurate reflection of all the factors that influence it. Practical technical analysis, the study of price action over time, is needed to formulate profitable trade ideas. Indeed, with all the market manipulation and high-frequency trading operations currently in play, technical analysis is all that can be relied upon when it comes to formulating future price trends. A trained eye can often spot such manipulative practices, as is the case with HVF traders. Therefore, the HVF methodology is based purely on technical analysis. Francis is passionate about sharing his knowledge and understanding of markets by utilizing his HVF trading methodology. With entertaining anecdotes and the careful guidance of his students, he has already trained a large community of hundreds of traders and helped them transform from complete newbies to seasoned trading professionals. He genuinely loves sharing his knowledge and strategies with others who are committed to finding freedom through trading. Plus, teaching strengthens his trading abilities while helping to build a vibrant community of successful traders. #Treasuries #Stablecoins #Debt #Fiat #Ponzi #Gold #Silver #Platinum #Inflation #Commodities #WealthPreservation #PersonalSovereignty #NomadicCapitalism #FinancialFreedom