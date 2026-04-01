Francis Hunt: Global Debt System is Crashing, Gold and Silver are the Only Assets to Own

Recorded on: March 25, 2026



Tom Bodrovics welcomes back 'The Market Sniper' otherwise known as Francis Hunt. Francis a renowned trader and analyst, delves into the current economic landscape, focusing on the intersection of energy, inflation, and debt. Hunt emphasizes that the ongoing conflicts and disruptions in energy infrastructure, particularly in the Middle East and Russia, are driving a broader inflation story. He argues that the world is experiencing an extreme version of stagflation, characterized by economic stagnation and high inflation, which erodes household purchasing power. This scenario is exacerbated by excessive debt and the need for central banks to manage the debasement of fiat currencies. Hunt discusses the historical context of stagflation, comparing the current situation to the 1970s when OPEC's actions pushed up oil prices, leading to a similar economic environment. He highlights the recent explosions and disruptions in energy infrastructure are not isolated incidents but part of a larger strategy to engineer inflation and manage debt. This strategy involves manipulating commodity prices, particularly oil, to control the cost of goods and services, ultimately affecting global economies.



Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

Substack: https://competentmanpod.substack.com/

X: https://x.com/CompetentManPod

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939





The conversation also touches on the role of digital price tags in supermarkets, which allow for real-time price adjustments, reflecting the immediate impact of inflation on consumer goods. Hunt warns that this technology could lead to sudden and significant price increases, further straining household budgets. He also mentions the potential for shortages in food and other essential commodities due to disruptions in global supply chains, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and energy price volatility. Hunt criticizes the mainstream media and financial institutions for misrepresenting economic data, such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and unemployment rates, to paint a rosier picture of the economy.



He also highlights the potential for social unrest and economic instability as a result of the current economic policies, warning that the world is on the brink of a global depression. The conversation also covers the implications of the current economic environment for different countries, with a focus on Japan and the United States.



Francis also discusses the potential for a reset of the global financial system, which could involve a shift away from fiat currencies towards more stable assets like gold.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:02:55 - Hyperstagflation Overview

00:07:36 - Oil as Financial Weapon

00:10:30 - Digital Pricing Inflation

00:13:40 - Debt, Scarcity, & Yields

00:18:08 - Debt Debasement Mechanisms

00:23:00 - Yield Curve Analysis

00:28:48 - U.S. Debt & Japan

00:35:33 - Gold as Capital Preservation

00:44:04 - Financial Magazine Covers

00:45:45 - Silver Outlook

00:48:40 - XTI Crude Oil Chart

00:51:18 - Gold & Social Unrest

01:00:00 - Positive Outlook



Guest Links:

X: https://x.com/themarketsniper

X: https://x.com/thecryptosniper

Website: https://themarketsniper.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheMarketSniper



Francis is a trader, first and foremost. Unlike most educators in the trading space, Francis walks the walk and talks the talk, with 30 years of experience trading his personal capital on various markets and instruments. Through this passion for trading and his relentless study of markets and economic theory, he uses the Hunt Volatility Funnel trading methodology, a systemized approach, to answer the critical question: What is the next most profitable trade?



He believes the actual price of an asset is the most accurate reflection of all the factors that influence it. Practical technical analysis, the study of price action over time, is needed to formulate profitable trade ideas. Indeed, with all the market manipulation and high-frequency trading operations currently in play, technical analysis is all that can be relied upon when it comes to formulating future price trends. A trained eye can often spot such manipulative practices, as is the case with HVF traders. Therefore, the HVF methodology is based purely on technical analysis.



Francis is passionate about sharing his knowledge and understanding of markets by utilizing his HVF trading methodology. With entertaining anecdotes and the careful guidance of his students, he has already trained a large community of hundreds of traders and helped them transform from complete newbies to seasoned trading professionals.



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