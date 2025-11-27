Gary Savage: Bigger Moves and Profits for Gold Coming in 2026

Tom Bodrovics welcomes Gary Savage, a retired entrepreneur, investor, and president of Smart Money Tracker Premium, to discuss the current state of the markets, with a particular focus on gold, silver, and crypto. Savage believes that Bitcoin has completed the top of its four-year cycle and is now in a declining phase, which could last about a year. In contrast, gold is still in the advancing phase of its eight-year cycle and is expected to enter a parabolic bubble phase.



Gary argues that the bull market for gold started in 1999 or 2001 and is now in its second phase, with the potential for significant gains in the next one and a half to two years. He suggests looking at the gold-silver ratio and the Dow-gold ratio to pick a top in the gold market, with a gold-silver ratio of $20 to $1 or $30 to $1 indicating a potential top. Savage also discusses the current consolidation period in the gold market, which he expects to end around the FOMC meeting in December, followed by a more aggressive bull move. He believes that the suppression of the silver market broke when it couldn’t be held below $33, and that normal corrections will continue from here.



Savage shares his views on the stock market, which he does not see crashing but potentially entering a bubble phase. He expects inflation to continue, driven by factors such as housing and stock market inflation, but kept in check by the current administration’s energy policies. Savage emphasizes the importance of controlling greed and not getting caught up in narratives at market tops.



He recommends focusing on technical analysis and repeatable cycles to remove emotion from trading decisions.



Gary Savage is a retired entrepreneur living in Las Vegas. He has been investing in stocks and commodities for 15+ years. Gary is a self-made multi-millionaire and attributes his financial success to savvy investments made in owning/selling several businesses, real estate, and, more recently, the stock market. He is also a national Judo, powerlifting, and Olympic weightlifting champion and world record holder. Gary holds national titles in 3 different sports and continues to challenge himself as an avid rock climber, and recently his newest endeavor bowling (two perfect 300 games so far).



Gary’s renown as a recognized trading/investment expert in the areas of precious metals, stock market, oil, and currency markets is demonstrated by his numerous internationally published articles in these market areas: Kitco, 24hGold, Gold-Eagle, Investing, 321Gold, Keyport, SilverSeek, TFMetalsReport, FuturesMag, ResourceInvestor, Silver-Phoenix, BayStreetBlog, BeforeItsNews, ETFDailyNews, TalkMarkets, JuniorMiningAnalyst, MarketOracle.UK, SafeHaven, GoldSeek, Mining, CommodityOnline, SilverMarketNewsOnline, StreetWiseReports, and InvestingNews.



Gary publishes the Smart Money Tracker, a daily and weekend market newsletter available online by subscription only, at a very modest price. This subscription-only site provides Gary’s in-depth daily commentary and chart analysis of numerous markets, including the stock, precious metals, oil, and currency markets.



