Global Oil Market Chaos - 3 Factors Making For a Larger Energy Crisis

Hey everyone,



I just had a really eye-opening conversation with Rory Johnston on our latest episode of the Competent Investor. If you’re curious about the current chaos in the global oil market, this is an episode definitely worth a look.



Rory is such a wealth of knowledge, and he breaks down the complexities of the oil market in a way that’s both engaging and incredibly informative. We talked about three major factors contributing to the current energy crisis and it's quite intricate. For instance, Rory pointed out how recent geopolitical tensions have thrown everything into disarray.



One of the most compelling parts of our discussion revolved around the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Rory explained how there was a significant uptick in oil traffic, particularly after the Memorandum of Understanding was signed, which was supposed to ease tensions in the region. However, he cautioned that this was a temporary spike. As he put it, "But in general, we've seen a collapse back down to levels that we hadn't seen since before the MOU..."



What really struck me was Rory's insight into the hidden dynamics at play particularly with China. He noted that much of what we’re seeing now in terms of oil supply is actually just a shift of existing stocks rather than new production. This distinction is crucial for understanding the current landscape and the potential for future shortages.



If you're interested in energy markets, global politics, or just want to understand what’s happening in the world today, I highly recommend checking out this episode and Rory's SubStack. Rory's expertise shines through, and I think you’ll walk away with a clearer picture of the challenges we face ahead.



Take a listen, and let me know what you think!



Best, Tom



About the Guest

Rory Johnston — Commodity Market Research - Specializing in Oil & Gas



Rory Johnston is a Toronto-based oil market researcher, the founder of Commodity Context, a lecturer at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, host of the Oil Ground Up podcast, as well as a Fellow with both the Canadian Global Affairs Institute and the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines.



He is a leading voice on oil market analysis, advising institutional investors, global policy makers, and corporate decision makers. His views are regularly quoted in major international media including the Financial Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, Reuters, BNN Bloomberg, CBC, and Financial Post, and he frequently appears on numerous market and industry podcasts (e.g., Bloomberg’s Odd Lots, Hidden Forces, etc.).



Prior to founding Commodity Context, Rory led commodity economics research at Scotiabank where he set the bank’s energy and metals price forecasts, advised the bank’s executives and clients, and sat on the bank’s senior credit committee for commodity-exposed sectors.



X/Twitter: @Rory_Johnston

Substack: https://www.commoditycontext.com/