Gold | Why Central Banks Continue Buying in an Uncertain Time



Hey everyone,



In this week's episode, I had the pleasure of chatting with Jaime Carrasco, a seasoned portfolio manager and investment advisor from Harbourfront Wealth Management. Jaime brings over 25 years of experience to the table and has some really thought-provoking insights about gold and the current financial climate.



We kicked off the conversation by discussing the volatile nature of precious metals. If you’ve been following the markets, you know that gold and silver have seen significant price fluctuations recently. Jaime pointed out that this volatility is just part of the game, especially in a bull market. He emphasized that the key is to focus on why we own these metals in the first place: not just for profit, but as a hedge against a shifting monetary landscape.



It was fascinating to hear Jaime’s perspective on central banks’ ongoing gold purchases. He mentioned, "When you look at the fact that I would say that of the trillions and trillions of dollars in the equity markets, what percentage of those are just counterparty risk of ETFs versus owning actual shares?" It’s a reminder to consider where we place our trust and investments.



One of the standout points from our chat was how many companies are being approached by end users for silver—he cited Samsung as a clear example. Jaime said, "To me, I don’t dwell among the negative. I look at the positive and the changes that are taking place." This forward-thinking approach is something I really admire; it encourages us to seek opportunities even amid uncertainty.



Jaime also shared some insights about the bond market and rising interest rates, which he sees as problematic rather than attractive. With so much debt globally, he believes that the traditional safe havens may not be as reliable as they once were. Instead, he encourages a strategic allocation towards precious metals as a safeguard.



As we wrapped up, I found myself reflecting on Jaime’s advice to build a solid allocation in this sector. It’s a timely reminder that, like sailing, our financial journey is about adjusting our sails in response to the winds of change. I hope you find this episode as enlightening as I did!



Catch you next time, Tom



Watch the full episode on YouTube



About the Guest

Jaime Carrasco — Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Investment Advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management



Jaime Carrasco is Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Investment Advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management. From 2014-2018 he worked as Director of Wealth Management and Associate Portfolio Manager for ScotiaMcLeod. Before this, he worked for Macquarie Group, CIBC Wood Gundy, BMO Nesbitt Burns, Gordon Capital, and Merrill Lynch.



Jaime is a leading Canadian investment professional with 25 years of experience providing wealth management and investment counsel to affluent families, businesses, and institutions. He has garnered a reputation for questioning and challenging the status quo and exploring the most innovative investment strategies.



Jaime, whose mother tongue is Spanish, also speaks Italian and French. He completed a BA in political science and economics at the University of Toronto in 1988. While a student, he worked for CS Yacht, a company that built luxury sailboats, thus spending his summers as a skipper for the Canadian establishment members. Jaime credits this experience and having survived sailing through Hurricane Bob in 1991. This experience taught him lessons that have become a metaphor for his financial investment strategies.



"Like one's financial wealth, sailing is not about controlling the wind, but rather about adjusting the sails."



Website: https://www.harbourfrontwealth.com

X/Twitter: @ijcarrasco

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carrasco1/

E-Mail: mailto:jaime@jcwealth.ca