Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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Gold Wins | Why This Reset is Your Greatest Opportunity

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics and Don Durrett
Jun 27, 2026
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I had the pleasure of chatting with Don Durrett on the latest episode of the Competent Investor Podcast, and I have to say, his insights are nothing short of fascinating. Don is an experienced investor and the founder of Goldstockdata.com, and he shared some compelling thoughts on the current state of the economy and why he believes gold is not just a s…

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