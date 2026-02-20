Graham Summers: Why It's Time for the Miners to Outpace Gold's Gains

Recorded on: February 18, 2026



Tom welcomes back Graham Summers, President and Chief Market Strategist for Phoenix Capital Research, to discuss the current state of the Federal Reserve under Jerome Powell, highlighting several controversies and strategic moves. Summers notes that the Powell Fed has been embroiled in scandals, including insider trading by senior officials, which went unpunished. He also criticizes the Fed's shift in focus towards issues like climate change and racial discrimination, arguing that these topics are outside the Fed's mandate of managing inflation and employment. Summers is particularly critical of Powell's initial dismissal of inflation as transitory, which he sees as a politically motivated move to secure his reappointment.



The discussion also touches on President Trump's attempts to control the Fed, including pressuring it to cut rates and replace officials like Lisa Cook, who was accused of mortgage fraud. Summers suggests that Trump's actions are strategic, aimed at securing more control over monetary policy, especially in light of potential political challenges in the midterms. He also discusses the appointment of Kevin Warsh as Fed chair, noting Warsh's historical opposition to aggressive monetary easing, which seems at odds with Trump's current stance. Summers further explores the economic implications of the Fed's actions, arguing that the current strategy of running the economy hot and trying to lock in low-interest rates is a strategic move given the high levels of debt and spending.



He expresses concern about the potential for inflation to rise again and the economic impact of an AI-induced depression. Summers believes that while AI will significantly shift the economy, it is not likely to cause a jobs apocalypse but rather a transformation in how people work with technology. The conversation also delves into the market's reaction to AI, with Summers noting that AI stocks have been a significant driver of market gains but may be overvalued. He predicts a rotation away from the Magnificent 7 (Mag 7) tech stocks towards other sectors and hard assets like copper and lithium, which are essential for AI infrastructure. Summers sees this as a potential inflationary move and highlights the strategic importance of the AI arms race between the U.S. and China. He also discusses the role of gold as a safe haven asset, noting the recent tectonic shifts in gold's market dynamics and its potential as an investment.



Graham Summers, MBA is a world-renowned expert in central bank policy and its impact on the financial markets. With over 20 years of experience in market analysis and investment strategy, Graham has personally analyzed over 1,000 businesses and countless investment opportunities. His investment strategies encompass six different asset classes ranging from emerging markets to currencies to real estate . Together, his work has translated to unparalleled capital gains, with his clients outperforming the markets during some of the most volatile periods in capitalism.



A best-selling author and acclaimed communicator, Graham’s cutting-edge investment and economic insights have been featured in dozens of media outlets around the world including CNN Money, Fox Business, Rolling Stone Magazine, Crain’s New York Business, MoneyTalk Radio, and The Huffington Post among many others. Graham earned his MBA from the prestigious Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.



