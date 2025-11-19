Graham Summers: Will the US Revalue Gold in 2026?

Tom welcomes Graham Summers, President and Chief Market Strategist for Phoenix Capital Research, to discuss the potential for a revaluation of gold by the U.S. government. Summers argues that the U.S. has been living in an “everything bubble” since the abandonment of the gold standard in 1971, with debt levels rising exponentially while GDP growth has stagnated. This has led to a series of asset bubbles, with the most recent being in treasuries, which has allowed the U.S. to issue vast amounts of debt without facing spikes in interest rates. Summers believes that the Trump administration is considering revaluing gold to address the debt crisis. This move would involve revaluing the U.S. gold holdings from the current $42 per ounce to a much higher rate, potentially freeing up trillions of dollars in capital. This capital could be used to retire a significant portion of the national debt or finance other government initiatives, such as a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Summers compares this potential move to FDR’s gold revaluation in 1934, which helped the U.S. navigate the Great Depression.





Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

Substack: https://competentmanpod.substack.com/

X: https://x.com/CompetentManPod

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939



The discussion also touches on the potential downstream consequences of such a move, including the strengthening of the dollar’s standing and the reestablishment of an implicit link between the dollar and gold. However, Summers acknowledges that such a move would be controversial and politically charged, with Democrats likely attacking it as a devaluation of the dollar. Summers also discusses the broader economic landscape, including the potential for another round of quantitative easing (QE) and the impact of the AI theme on the stock market. He argues that the U.S. is in a “melt-up” phase, where capital is forced out of cash and into risk assets. However, he warns that if the AI trade disappoints, it could lead to a significant bear market. In conclusion, Summers advises investors to be heavily allocated to stocks during this melt-up phase but to have metrics in place to sidestep bear markets. He also emphasizes the importance of owning assets to maintain purchasing power in an inflationary environment.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:01:00 - US Debt Bubble History

00:06:50 - A Gold Revaluation?

00:13:40 - Gold Revaluation Controversy

00:18:30 - Gold Revaluation Impacts

00:21:45 - Japan’s Debt Risks

00:27:00 - Seeking Truth

00:33:50 - Effects on Gold Miners

00:37:00 - Rate Cuts and Melt-Up

00:42:00 - Return to Quantitative Easing

00:48:23 - Inflation and Tariffs

00:52:20 - Strategies in a Melt-Up

00:59:23 - Concluding Thoughts



Guest Links:

X: https://x.com/gsummersmba

Website: https://gainspainscapital.com/

Book: https://www.amazon.ca/Into-Abyss-Life-After-Bubble/dp/B0D46VC8NP/ref=sr_1_19?sr=8-19



Graham Summers, MBA is a world-renowned expert in central bank policy and its impact on the financial markets. With over 20 years of experience in market analysis and investment strategy, Graham has personally analyzed over 1,000 businesses and countless investment opportunities. His investment strategies encompass six different asset classes ranging from emerging markets to currencies to real estate . Together, his work has translated to unparalleled capital gains, with his clients outperforming the markets during some of the most volatile periods in capitalism.





A best-selling author and acclaimed communicator, Graham’s cutting-edge investment and economic insights have been featured in dozens of media outlets around the world including CNN Money, Fox Business, Rolling Stone Magazine, Crain’s New York Business, MoneyTalk Radio, and The Huffington Post among many others. Graham earned his MBA from the prestigious Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.



#DebtCrisis #GoldRevaluation #FiatCurrency #MonetaryPolicy #AssetBubbles #TrumpAdministration #QuantitativeEasing #DebtBinge #Inflation #GoldStandard