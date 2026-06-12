Hey everyone,
I just wrapped up a thought provoking conversation with Graham Summers, the President and Chief Market Strategist at Phoenix Capital Research, for our latest episode of the Competent Investor. If you’re following the markets like I am, you won’t want to miss this one. Graham dives deep into how the current AI boom is not just reshaping our …
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics
How the AI Boom is Fueling a Commodity Supercycle
Jun 12, 2026
∙ Paid
Competent Investor
Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
Recent Posts