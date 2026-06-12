Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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How the AI Boom is Fueling a Commodity Supercycle

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics and The Macro King
Jun 12, 2026
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Hey everyone,

I just wrapped up a thought provoking conversation with Graham Summers, the President and Chief Market Strategist at Phoenix Capital Research, for our latest episode of the Competent Investor. If you’re following the markets like I am, you won’t want to miss this one. Graham dives deep into how the current AI boom is not just reshaping our …

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