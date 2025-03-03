Introduction

This isn’t just another podcast—it’s a movement for thinkers, doers, and anyone ready to step up and become the best version of themselves, one skill at a time. Bringing you a wide range of content so come with an open mind and a sense of adventure!

Click here to see our latest videos and podcasts. We are also on YouTube, Twitter/X and Rumble.

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