Jaime Carrasco: Gold Wins No Matter What in the Coming Monetary Reset

Recorded on: April 07, 2026



Tom Bodrovics welcomes back Jaime Carrasco, Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, to discuss the geopolitical and economic landscape in light of the escalating tensions with Iran. Carrasco emphasizes the importance of being defensively positioned in the markets amidst such uncertainty. He highlights the long-term shift away from the US dollar as the global reserve currency, drawing parallels to historical events like the Russian Revolution. Carrasco argues that regardless of the outcome of the conflict, gold will be a winner due to the need for infrastructure rebuilding and the potential for inflationary pressures.





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X: https://x.com/CompetentManPod

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Jaime stresses the significance of holding physical gold and investing in gold producers as a hedge against economic instability. He notes that the current geopolitical situation is redrawing the monetary map and signals a loss of trust in the US dollar. He advises clients to have a significant portion (up to 30%) of their net worth in physical gold and gold producers, citing the potential for a monetary reset and the destruction of fiat currencies. He also discusses the impact of rising interest rates and the potential for a credit derivative swap crisis, drawing parallels to the 2008 financial crisis.



Carrasco expresses concern about the economic and human costs of the conflict but sees opportunities in sectors like energy, pipelines, and utilities. He believes that the current situation is accelerating a transition to a sound money system and that gold will be a key component of any future monetary reset. Carrasco also touches on the social and political implications of the conflict, emphasizing the importance of empathy and understanding in rebuilding societies.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:01:04 - Geopolitical Market Impact

00:03:26 - Monetary System Acceleration

00:07:47 - Producer Earnings Opportunities

00:08:49 - 30% Producers Allocation

00:10:28 - Gold Repatriation Trends

00:15:13 - Energy Geopolitics Shifts

00:18:31 - Gold as Debt Hedge

00:26:09 - Private Credit Bubble

00:29:20 - Fed Paths Forward?

00:31:42 - Debt Reset Timeline?

00:34:40 - Canada & Gold Holdings

00:38:43 - Gold Price Volatility

00:41:56 - Geopolitical Iran Outcomes

00:49:20 - Optimism & Path Forward

Guest Links:

X: https://x.com/ijcarrasco

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carrasco1/

Website: https://www.harbourfrontwealth.com

E-Mail: mailto:jaime@jcwealth.ca



Jaime Carrasco is Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Investment Advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management. From 2014-2018 he worked as Director of Wealth Management and Associate Portfolio Manager for ScotiaMcLeod. Before this, he worked for Macquarie Group, CIBC Wood Gundy, BMO Nesbitt Burns, Gordon Capital, and Merrill Lynch.



Jaime is a leading Canadian investment professional with 25 years of experience providing wealth management and investment counsel to affluent families, businesses, and institutions. He has garnered a reputation for questioning and challenging the status quo and exploring the most innovative investment strategies.



Jaime, whose mother tongue is Spanish, also speaks Italian and French. He completed a BA in political science and economics at the University of Toronto in 1988. While a student, he worked for CS Yacht, a company that built luxury sailboats, thus spending his summers as a skipper for the Canadian establishment members. Jaime credits this experience and having survived sailing through Hurricane Bob in 1991. This experience taught him lessons that have become a metaphor for his financial investment strategies.



"Like one's financial wealth, sailing is not about controlling the wind, but rather about adjusting the sails."



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