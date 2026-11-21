In my latest episode of The Competent Investor, I sat down with Jesse Felder, founder and publisher of The Felder Report, to unpack the forces shaping markets today. We started with a provocative quote from John Authers: since 1985, every recession has been caused by financial speculation. Jesse explained how central banks, starting with Greenspan, have…
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Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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