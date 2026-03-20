Lawrence Lepard: War Means Much Higher Inflation and $15,000 Gold

Recorded on: March 05, 2026



Tom Bodrovics welcomes Lawrence Lepard, Founder and Managing Partner of Equity Management Associates to the show. The discussion centers on the increasingly complex economic and geopolitical landscape, the impact of the recent war and its potential consequences. Lepard highlighted several key indicators to monitor, including the U.S. 10-year yield, gold, Bitcoin, and the price of oil, which he believes are crucial for understanding market dynamics. Lepard expressed surprise that financial markets have held up relatively well despite significant risks, suggesting potential market manipulation by the federal government to maintain stability. He predicts the war could lead to a recession and a rollover in the stock market, although he believes the market might be artificially supported.



Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

Substack: https://competentmanpod.substack.com/

X: https://x.com/CompetentManPod

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939



Larry also discusses the potential for increased inflation due to higher energy costs and supply chain disruptions, particularly from the Strait of Hormuz, which could impact various commodities and goods. Lepard emphasized the importance of holding assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin, which he views as safe havens in an environment of potential currency debasement. He argues that the current monetary system is unsustainable and that a return to a sound money standard is necessary to prevent further economic and social issues. Lepard also touches on the private credit bubble, comparing it to the housing crisis of 2008, and warned that the unwinding of this bubble could have significant repercussions for the financial system.



Throughout the discussion, Larry stresses the need for investors to stay informed and adaptable, as the economic environment is likely to remain volatile. He predicts the next leg of the gold and silver bull market is imminent, with silver potentially offering more asymmetric upside due to its industrial uses and lower stock levels. Lepard also highlights the potential of Bitcoin, particularly in geopolitically unstable regions, as a portable and secure store of value.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:32 - Key Market Indicators

00:02:30 - Geopolitical War Risks

00:04:26 - Bond Yield Signals

00:05:20 - Market Manipulation Theories

00:06:25 - Energy Cost Impacts

00:08:03 - Strait of Hormuz Effects

00:15:07 - Fed Liquidity Inflation

00:25:03 - Private Credit Bubble

00:31:48 - Silver Market Upside

00:40:04 - Mining Stocks Potential

00:49:25 - Positioning & Risks

00:53:15 - Concluding Thoughts



Guest Links:

X: https://x.com/LawrenceLepard

Website: http://www.ema2.com

Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gOf1dT

Amazon Book: https://tinyurl.com/llepard



Lawrence W. Lepard is the Founder and Managing Partner of Equity Management Associates. He has spent his entire 38-year career as an investor, principally focusing on venture capital opportunities.



Before co-founding EMA, Mr. Lepard spent 13 years at Geocapital Partners, in Fort Lee, NJ. There he was one of two Managing General Partners and was responsible for several venture capital funds. Before Geocapital, Mr. Lepard spent seven years at Summit Partners in Boston and California, where he was a General Partner at Summit I and Summit II.



Mr. Lepard received his BA in Economics from Colgate University, and he received an MBA with Academic Distinction from Harvard Business School.



#MonetaryPolicy #InflationConcerns #GeopoliticalRisks #OilPrices #FederalReserve #GoldBullMarket #SilverStocks #PrivateCreditBubble #DebtObligations #SoundMoney #Gold #Silver #Iran