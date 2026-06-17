Lobo Tiggre: Capitalizing On Opportunities in the Resource Sector: Finding the Undervalued Gems

Lobo Tiggre, author and founder of the Independent Speculator, joined your host Tom Bodrovics to discuss the complex interplay of geopolitics, monetary policy, and commodity markets. Lobo argued that the war in the Middle East, while not inherently inflationary, fuels inflation through the government’s response—specifically, massive deficit spending and money printing to finance the conflict. He warned that this pattern of "profligacy" historically dethrones currencies and ends empires, placing new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh in an impossible position between political pressure to cut rates and the economic need to fight inflation.



Recorded on: June 16, 2026

Actionable show notes and summaries of the key ideas presented in the interview:

Here’s how listeners can turn Lobo’s advice from the interview into practical, actionable steps. These draw directly from his reports and core philosophy of disciplined speculation: buy low, sell high, avoid chasing hype, use systematic rules over emotion, and stay patient for high-probability setups.

1.The Upside Maximizer

The Upside Maximizer is Lobo Tiggre’s simple, mechanical system for locking in big gains on winning resource stocks—without guessing market tops or cutting your upside too early. It’s one of the tools readers thank him for most (alongside his Pre-Production Sweet Spot research).

Core Problem It Solves: Resource stocks (miners, explorers, etc.) are extremely volatile. You buy low on a great story, the stock runs up 3x–10x+, and then it corrects sharply. Many investors either:

Sell too early (miss the rest of the run), or

Hold too long and watch big paper profits evaporate.

Lobo’s insight: Stop-losses are great for protecting against losses on new positions, but once you have a big winner, you need something to protect profits while still letting the stock run. How the Upside Maximizer Works (High-Level)

Buy low as usual — on conviction setups (e.g., pre-production sweet spot companies, strong fundamentals, etc.). Let winners run normally. When the stock becomes a clear winner (significant unrealized gains), you apply a trailing stop tuned specifically for upside protection. It’s not a tight stop to avoid small dips.

It’s a ratcheting mechanism that moves up as the price rises.

The stock can still fluctuate within its normal volatility — you stay in for further upside.

Only when it breaks the trailing level (indicating the uptrend is likely over) do you sell and realize the gains. Result: You capture most of the big move while banking real profits to redeploy elsewhere (buying the next low).

Key distinction: Traditional trailing stops protect capital. The Upside Maximizer maximizes captured upside on proven winners. It turned into a portfolio-wide signal for Lobo in early 2026 when multiple triggers fired across gold/silver stocks after the big spike—he sold high and moved to cash.

Why It’s Powerful

It removes emotion and market-timing guesswork.

It has helped Lobo achieve strong realized returns (he’s reported averages over 80% on closed trades after using it).

It works in both bull and bear phases for the sector.

It’s repeatable and disciplined — exactly the “buy low, sell high, wash, rinse, repeat” philosophy he preaches.

The free report goes much deeper with:

The full rationale and psychology behind it.

Exact step-by-step rules and examples.

How to set the trailing parameters.

Real case studies from his own trading.

Reader feedback and common pitfalls to avoid.

If you’ve ever kicked yourself for selling a 5-bagger too soon—or watching it give back most of the gains—this is the practical system designed to fix that.

It’s here to read for free:

2. Target the Pre-Production Sweet Spot (PPSS / Golden Runway)

Goal: Focus on the highest-probability, lowest-risk part of the mining lifecycle for outsized gains.

The Pre-Production Sweet Spot (PPSS), also called the Golden Runway, is Lobo Tiggre’s most celebrated original contribution to resource stock speculation. It’s the high-probability, lower-risk window on the famous Lassonde Curve where junior mining companies deliver some of the best risk-adjusted returns in the entire sector.

Quick Context: The Lassonde

Pierre Lassonde’s famous chart shows how mining stocks typically behave: Early exploration → huge volatility and potential multi-baggers (but very high risk). Development/“orphan” period → often sideways or down as the story drags on. Then the late-stage ramp-up as the company actually builds and starts producing → another strong upward leg. PPSS is that final upward slope — from the formal construction decision (positive feasibility study, permits secured, financing in place) through to first production (first gold/silver/copper pour, etc.). investingwhisperer.com What the Data Shows (This Is What Makes It Special)Lobo did the hard work nobody else had: He analyzed over 100–124 first-time mine-building companies spanning decades (1980s onward).

Key findings: ~95% success rate — Companies that decide to build their first mine almost always reach first production. That’s extraordinary predictability in a notoriously risky business. independentspeculator.com Average return: Around 100–111% (roughly a double) from construction decision to first pour. Some top performers delivered 700%+ gains. investingwhisperer.com It works in both bull and bear markets (stronger in bulls, but still positive on average). Timeframe: Typically 1.5–2 years (average ~568 days). This is far better than the “modest 10–20%” gains that even Doug Casey originally expected. The market knows a mine is being built, but it still significantly underprices the de-risking and upcoming cash flow as milestones are hit. Why It Feels Like “Cheating” (in a Good Way) Reduced risk: You’re no longer betting on “maybe they’ll find something” or “maybe the study will be good.” The big unknowns are largely behind you. High probability + solid upside: It’s not a 10-bagger lottery ticket, but it’s one of the most reliable ways to compound capital in the mining sector. Pairs perfectly with his Upside Maximizer — you can ride the PPSS run and then systematically lock in profits. Lobo calls this his “greatest discovery” and favorite place to speculate because it turns mining investing from a crapshoot into something closer to a repeatable edge. It’s one of the most practical, data-backed pieces in the junior mining world — exactly the kind of edge that separates disciplined speculators from gamblers. Grab the free report here:

Once you read the numbers and see the logic, you’ll never look at late-stage developers the same way again. It’s concise, eye-opening, and immediately actionable. Highly recommended!

3. Marginal Producers: More Leverage to Higher Gold Prices?

The article explores a tempting idea in gold mining investing: that “marginal producers” (mines barely breaking even or scraping by with tiny profits) offer explosive upside when gold prices rise. The Core Concept (The “Leverage” Sweet Spot)Picture this:

A struggling marginal miner ekes out just $5 profit per ounce of gold.

A strong, healthy producer rakes in $500 per ounce.

Now gold jumps $100/oz.

The marginal guy’s margins skyrocket 20x (to $105/oz).

The solid producer’s margins improve only 20% (to $600/oz).

On paper, the marginal player should deliver far bigger share-price gains. Some famous resource investors swear by this dynamic—the bigger the leverage to rising prices, the better the potential payoff. It sounds like the perfect speculative sweet spot: buy the weaklings now, ride the gold bull market, and watch them transform into cash machines.

Why Lobo Tiggre (the author) Doesn’t Chase It: Tiggre acknowledges the logic but pushes back hard with real-world caveats. He argues that marginal producers usually carry hidden (and sometimes fatal) risks:

Cash flow dries up → exploration, maintenance, and development get slashed. Recovery can be slow or impossible.

Some are marginal because of bad management, inefficiency, theft, or fundamentally flawed mines—higher gold prices won’t magically fix incompetence.

Downside is brutal: if gold drops $100 instead, the marginal producer goes negative fast while the healthy one keeps printing money.

Share prices are driven by far more than just margins (discoveries, management quality, geopolitics, etc.).

Bottom line from the piece: Marginal producers can offer more upside… if everything breaks right. But they usually come with way more risk. Tiggre prefers solid, consistently profitable producers for his portfolio—he wants companies that will still be standing even during black-swan events like COVID shutdowns. If you want to read the whole article. you’ll come away understanding when the “sweet spot” is real versus when it’s a trap—and why consistent profitability is his non-negotiable filter for producers.

Grab the article here:

Until next time,

Tom