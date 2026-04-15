London Paul: Energy Shocks, Silver Crisis, Food Shortages, & Financial Collapse Ahead

Recorded on: April 13, 2026



Tom Bodrovics welcomes back London Paul, publisher of 'The Sirius Report,' together they delve into the complexities and implications of the ongoing war, focusing on the missteps and strategic failures of the U.S. and its allies. Paul critiques the initial decision to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Kamehni, arguing that it was a strategic blunder that galvanized Iranian resistance rather than ending the conflict. He highlights the U.S.'s underestimation of Iran's capabilities, both defensively and offensively, and the failure to achieve stated objectives such as regime change, destruction of nuclear facilities, and control over strategic waterways like the Strait of Hormuz.





Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

Substack: https://competentmanpod.substack.com/

X: https://x.com/CompetentManPod

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939



The discussion touches on the U.S.'s desperate search for an "off-ramp" to exit the war without appearing defeated, particularly in light of upcoming midterm elections. Paul noted that the U.S. has failed to achieve any of its stated objectives and is now scrambling to find a way to declare victory.



Paul also discusses the broader geopolitical implications, including the strengthening of the IRGC, Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, and the potential for a prolonged conflict that could have catastrophic global consequences. Economically, Paul warns of the potential for severe energy shortages and food disruptions, which could lead to hyperinflation and social unrest. He emphasizes the need for coordinated global action to mitigate these risks and prevent a prolonged conflict that could destabilize the entire Middle East and beyond.



The conversation also touches on the potential for a silver shortage and the impact on precious metals markets, given silver's critical role in industrial applications and its potential as a monetary metal. Paul advises listeners to be cautious of misinformation and to prepare for potential disruptions in energy and food supplies. He also highlights the broader geopolitical shifts, including the potential decline of U.S. influence in the Middle East and the strengthening of Iran's regional power.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:20 - Current War Summary

00:03:17 - US Objectives Failures

00:05:58 - Iranian Military Capabilities

00:07:32 - US Off-Ramp Challenges

00:10:30 - Failed Uranium Seizure

00:13:25 - Peace Talks Breakdown

00:16:00 - Regime Change Goals

00:22:42 - Energy Impacts China

00:29:13 - Global Oil Supplies

00:35:45 - Supply Chain Disruptions

00:42:36 - Silver Market Dynamics

00:53:01 - Financial System Risks

01:03:20 - US-Iran Historical Context

01:09:10 - Wrap Up



Guest Links:

X: https://x.com/thesiriusreport

Website: https://www.thesiriusreport.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thesiriusreport



The Sirius Report is an independent website providing analysis and an alternative perspective on current affairs and global events that we believe are shaping a new political, economic and social paradigm. We are fully self-funded and are not backed by any third-party corporation, organization, or individual.



The site is run by ‘London Paul’ and his partner Lisa, who is the site administrator. ‘London Paul’ is a pseudonym that was first coined by long-time friend and fellow commentator Jim Willie. For privacy reasons, Paul prefers not to be known by his real name. He also feels that the primary focus should be on his work rather than on his identity.



Paul has a long track record of accurate predictions and analyses on geopolitical and economic affairs. Originally a physicist, he was awarded a Ph.D. in biomolecular physics, after which he spent some time working in academia. He then went on to work in the financial services sector and worked in some major banks until the financial crisis of 2008, when he left the banking sector to work in the precious metals sector. In addition to his vast understanding of economics and precious metals (a friend of his once jokingly said that ‘Paul is the only person I know who really understands derivatives’), he has also always had a keen interest in geopolitics. Through years of diligent research and conversations with certain key insiders, he has been able to gain a unique understanding of a geopolitical shift towards a multipolar paradigm that is now shaping the world in the 21st century.



Paul is not motivated by party politics and does not adhere to any particular political, religious or other movement. He likes a common-sense approach to everything and sees it as his responsibility to deliver completely objective, unbiased, and no-nonsense analysis, even if that means going against popular opinion.



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