Martin Armstrong: Europe isn't Going to Survive

Your host Tom Bodrovics welcomes Martin Armstrong, CEO and Chairman of Armstrong Economics Ltd., to discuss the geopolitical and economic landscape, with a focus on the Ukraine conflict and broader global dynamics. Armstrong argues that the mainstream narrative around Ukraine is misleading, driven by propaganda rather than facts. He suggests that the West, particularly NATO, has been using Ukraine as a pawn to weaken Russia, a strategy reminiscent of Cold War tactics. Armstrong criticizes the portrayal of Russia as an aggressor, asserting that Russia has no interest in invading Europe and that the current conflict is more about weakening Russia than about Ukraine itself. He also highlights the internal political struggles within Russia, including the attempted coup against Yeltsin and the rise of Putin, who has been a target of Western neoconservative elements.





Armstrong discusses the potential for a peace deal, emphasizing that the real enemy is the EU, not Russia, and that the EU’s economic instability is a significant factor in the ongoing conflict. He also touches on the broader geopolitical implications, including the potential for increased civil unrest and international war, which he correlates with economic decline.



Armstrong also addresses the role of the Federal Reserve, arguing that its original design was brilliant but has been corrupted over time, leading to policies that stimulate government spending rather than the domestic economy. He predicts more volatility, rising civil unrest, and increasing authoritarianism in the near future. Armstrong also discusses the implications of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, suggesting that they may be unconstitutional and could damage Trump’s credibility if found so by the Supreme Court. The conversation also touches on the potential for conflict in Venezuela, which Armstrong sees as more about energy reserves than drugs, and the broader geopolitical tactics at play.



Martin Armstrong is the Owner and Researcher for the website Armstrong Economics. He is the former chairman of Princeton Economics International Ltd. He is best known for his economic predictions based on the Economic Confidence Model, which he developed.



At age 13, Armstrong began working at a coin and stamp dealership in Pennsauken, New Jersey. After buying a bag of rare Canadian pennies, he became a millionaire in 1965 at the age of 15. He continued to work on weekends through high school, finding the real-world exciting, for this was the beginning of the collapse of the gold standard. Martin became captivated by this shocking revelation that there were not just booms and busts, but also peaks and valleys that would last centuries.



Armstrong progressed from gold coin investments to following commodity prices for precious metals. In 1973, he began publishing commodity market predictions as a hobby, and in 1983 Armstrong began accepting paid subscriptions for a forecast newsletter.



“In Armstrong’s view of the world where boom-bust cycles occur like clockwork every 8.6 years, what matters is his record as a forecaster. He called Russia’s financial collapse in 1998, using a model that also pointed to a peak just before the Japanese stock market crashed in 1989. These days, as the European sovereign-debt crisis roils markets worldwide, he reminds readers of his October 1997 prediction that the creation of the euro “will merely transform currency speculation into bond speculation,” leading to the system’s eventual collapse.”



His Website Armstrong Economics offers a unique perspective intended to educate the public and organizations on the global economic and political environment’s underlying trends. Their mission is to research historical cyclical trends.



