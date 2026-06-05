Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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Matthew Piepenburg: Weathering the Storm of Forced Gold Selling and Rising Yields

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
Jun 05, 2026
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Hey everyone,

I just wrapped up an eye-opening conversation with Matthew Piepenburg on the latest episode of the Competent Man Podcast. If you’re interested in the dynamics of gold, rising yields, and the overall economic landscape, this one is for you. Matthew, a partner at Von Greyerz Gold Switzerland and the author of “Rigged to Fail,” brings some dee…

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