Hey everyone,
I just wrapped up an eye-opening conversation with Matthew Piepenburg on the latest episode of the Competent Man Podcast. If you’re interested in the dynamics of gold, rising yields, and the overall economic landscape, this one is for you. Matthew, a partner at Von Greyerz Gold Switzerland and the author of “Rigged to Fail,” brings some dee…
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Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics
Matthew Piepenburg: Weathering the Storm of Forced Gold Selling and Rising Yields
Jun 05, 2026
∙ Paid
Hey everyone,
Competent Investor
Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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