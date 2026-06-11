Michael Green: The Resolution to America's Debt Problem| Restoring Balance With Bond Market Reforms



Hey everyone,



I just had a fascinating conversation with Michael Green, Chief Strategist and Portfolio Manager for Simplify Asset Management, on this week’s episode of the Competent Man Podcast. We dove deep into the complexities of the bond market and how it relates to America’s growing debt problem. Michael has a unique perspective that’s definitely worth considering.



One of the standout moments for me was when Michael discussed how the rise of passive bond indices has led to some unexpected distortions in the market. He said, "What we've actually seen in the bond market is explosive growth in passive bond indices... Ironically, this is rarely because of the outperformance of those funds." It’s wild to think that passive investing, which many view as a safe bet, might actually contribute to some of the issues we’re seeing today.



We also explored the role of the Federal Reserve. Michael warned that their traditional methods might not work in the current economic landscape. He mentioned, "The actions of the Federal Reserve would almost certainly be net contractionary to the household sector." It’s a reminder that the financial landscape is shifting, and we need to adapt our thinking if we want to navigate it successfully.



One of the core proposals Michael outlined is a way to address the challenges in the bond market directly. He suggested, "This is a proposal designed to minimize the need to crush interest rates to zero." This could potentially free up capital currently tied up in banks, which would help improve lending conditions across the board.



As we sifted through these ideas, it became clear that understanding inflation and its effects is crucial. It's not just about prices rising; it’s about how those changes impact our purchasing power as a whole. The conversation really challenged me to think more critically about how we view investments and the economy.



If you’re interested in the future of finance and how we might find balance in a turbulent market, I highly recommend tuning into this episode. Michael’s insights are not only thought-provoking but also incredibly relevant as we consider where to go from here.



Catch the full episode wherever you listen to podcasts, and let me know your thoughts!



Take care, Tom



About the Guest

Michael Green — Chief Strategist and Portfolio Manager for Simplify Asset Management



Michael is Chief Strategist and Portfolio Manager for Simplify Asset Management. Michael has been noted for his work as a market theoretician and financial media participant. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and a CFA holder.



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