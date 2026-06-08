Michael Kao: Navigating the Tightrope Between Stagnation and Inflation

Michael Kao, a former hedge fund manager and commodities trader, joined host Tom Bodrovics to discuss his view that the economy is walking a tightrope between two starkly different outcomes. Kao outlined a framework with four macro quadrants, defining a "Goldilocks" scenario of disinflationary growth and a "stagflationary" environment of slow growth with high inflation. His original thesis for the Trump 2.0 playbook anticipated the Goldilocks path, powered by AI-driven productivity and reshoring initiatives he calls a "reverse Marshall Plan," which could reduce the deficit much like the mid-1990s. This outlook has been severely disrupted by the unexpected Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has injected a supply-side inflationary shock into the system. This oil-led inflation is demand-destructive, essentially acting as a tax on consumers, and differs from the demand-led inflation of 2021.



Recorded on: June 04, 2026



Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

X: https://x.com/CompetentInv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939



A tour of current macro indicators highlights this tension: inflation measures (CPI, PPI, PCE) are rising, while labor and headline growth metrics remain surprisingly resilient. However, the consumer is being squeezed, with retail sales, spending, and consumer confidence declining alongside a sharp rise in inflation expectations. Kao warns that many downstream inflationary effects, especially in food and petrochemicals, have yet to fully materialize. He believes the Federal Reserve is effectively "boxed," with no good case for either cutting rates and stoking inflation or hiking into a supply shock that is already hurting consumers. Despite the short-term turmoil, Kao remains optimistic that powerful secular deflationary forces from AI will ultimately reassert themselves. He cited staggering examples of AI-driven efficiency that could anchor long-term growth.



For positioning, he personally seeks safety in diversified, uncorrelated streams of passive income from assets like oil and gas private equity and idiosyncratic credit, avoiding a traditional passive beta approach. His parting thought highlighted the modern "fog of war," where deliberate obfuscation makes it crucial to watch market clues for what is truly transpiring beneath the geopolitical chaos.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:01:05 - Defining Macro Scenarios

00:07:40 - Iran War Macro Impact

00:10:22 - Tariffs and Demand Elasticity

00:16:16 - Macro Indicators Overview

00:21:25 - Consumer and Housing Metrics

00:23:30 - PPI CPI and Data Trust

00:27:38 - Federal Reserve Roundtable

00:31:36 - Goldilocks Scenario Outlook

00:35:53 - Oil Demand Destruction Risks

00:42:18 - Fed Rate Policy Challenges

00:46:07 - AI Productivity Boom

00:52:55 - Investment Positioning Strategy

00:56:06 - Urban Kaoberg Project

01:03:00 - Concluding Thoughts



Guest Links:

X: https://x.com/@UrbanKaoboy

Substack: https://www.urbankaoboy.com/about

His Platform: https://urbankaoberg.com/



Michael Kao is a seasoned investor and retired portfolio manager with 25 years of experience in commodities trading and hedge fund management. He has a lifelong passion for the markets and a keen interest in geopolitics, which has lead him to manage his own investments and publish his views on his SubStack Website – Kaoboy Musings.



Known for his out of consensus calls that often wind up becoming consensus later on, Michael Kao strives to cut through the noise in his musings by introducing mental models from other disciplines and injecting ideas from eclectic topics. He aims to educate, encourage out-of-the-box thinking, elevate above the noise and entertain.